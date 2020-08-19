Next year’s proposed Northfield Area Fire Rescue Services budget is slated to decrease nearly 7% thanks in part to reductions in flood insurance premiums.
The NAFRS Board last month approved setting the 2021 operating budget at $801,000 — a 6.6% decrease from this year's $836,748 budget.
The cities of Dundas and Northfield and the Northfield Rural Fire Association, which serves Greenvale, Bridgewater and Northfield townships and portions of four others, must approve the NAFRS budget by the end of September.
NAFRS Board Chair Bron Scherer said some of the reasons for the decrease include the removal of $12,000 in annual facility flood insurance premiums due to upgrades and terrain improvements. Also, NAFRS isn’t hiring any firefighters this year, after hiring six in 2019.
The operations budget covers all aspects of NAFRS except capital expenditures. Included in the proposed 2021 budget is $300,000 as part of the new facility lease agreement after NAFRS moved into a slightly more than $3 million, 4,600-square-foot addition on the south side of the fire station in October 2019. The addition allows five more trucks to be stored onsite. As part of the project, the number of sleeping rooms has increased from four to five and living space, including the kitchen and day room, was remodeled and updated.
Scherer noted the budget process starts months before board approval. The fire chief, NAFRS staff and the organization’s Finance Committee evaluate the budget and line item needs relating to personnel, facilities, fleet, communications and training.
To Scherer, though the budget decrease won’t results in a substantial savings for taxpayers, it is indicative of the responsibility NAFRS staff and board members feel to efficiently spend while maintaining a high service level. To Scherer, “NAFRS has had solid financial controls and processes” for years.
“It’s pretty rare,” Scherer said of the frequency of municipalities with declining budgets. “I mean, you could count on them on one hand.”
Other planned work
NAFRS is considering an increase in staff hourly pay rates and more money for stipends some staff receive for work undertaken beyond fire fighters' usual scope.
Going into 2020, NAFRS had generated $263,000 in surplus funds after spending some of its reserves on construction period interest and for a used aerial platform truck. Also, NAFRS plans to use operating surplus funds this year to purchase a new grass rig.