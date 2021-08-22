In any given year, Faribault Fire Chief Dusty Dienst said it isn’t uncommon for at least one mobile home in his city to catch fire following a resident’s attempt to thaw frozen water pipes.
In the past, he said owners have gone underneath their homes and used torches and other types of heaters to thaw water lines, resulting in a fire and in a case last year, hospitalization of the person who started the fire. Dienst said mobile homes account for a large consumption of water in the winter months as homeowners often leave their water running a bit to keep the pipes from freezing. This is both expensive and wasteful, he said.
The solution is heat tape, which, rather than sticking like actual tape, is a cable that wraps around water pipes and provides enough heat to keep pipes from freezing in winter. This wire-like “tape” isn’t new, but a campaign to raise awareness at local mobile homes is quite recent.
A couple of years ago, Dienst decided to search for a platform for informing mobile home residents about heat tape and helping them install and check it. Collaborating with Healthy Community Initiative, Growing Up Healthy and Hosanna Church of Lakeville and Northfield, Dienst found others in the community interested in raising awareness of heat tape.
“It’s a pretty important thing as far as the group I’m involved in,” Dienst said. “It was needed and wanted for many people in mobile home communities.”
Added Sandy Malecha, senior director of Healthy Community Initiative: “In Faribault specifically, Growing Up Healthy has had a long-standing relationship with Cannon River Mobile Homes and Evergreen Estates. We’ve known for years now the importance of helping families with heat tape to avoid frozen pipes in the winter.”
On Aug. 14, volunteers from Hosanna Church of Northfield and Lakeville visited mobile homes in Faribault to install heat tape on water pipes under Dienst’s supervision. Growing Up Healthy’s bilingual staff contacted families to prepare them in advance for the visits. Working with Rice County, and with the help of Troy Temple, Dienst produced a “how-to” video with step-by-step instructions for installing heat tape.
“I can’t stress enough how critical it’s been to have Dusty involved on behalf of the city of Faribault,” Malecha said. “His expertise as an electrician and a firefighter has made it successful, and it wouldn’t be going as well without him.”
Dienst said 10 homes were ready for the installation, but the volunteers only completed five as access to some of the water pipes was more difficult than others. The same group plans to visit Cannon River Mobile Homes Sept. 18 to complete more heat tape installations. The goal, he said, is to complete installations while it’s still warm outside.
Most of the homes Dienst crawled under already had heat tape on the pipes, but not wrapped around the entire line. Part of the volunteers’ efforts involve not only installing the heat tape but educating residents on how to check it and replace it for themselves. The recommendation is to switch out the heat tape every five years, he said, even if it continues to work.
Malecha said the heat tape campaign is just one of the ways Growing Up Healthy has collaborated with mobile home parks, particularly since the start of the pandemic.
“What we love about Faribault’s mobile home park is that management in every case is open and willing to work with us,” Malecha said. “I think Julie Trnka (manager of Cannon River Mobile Home Park) is amazing. Through the pandemic, and actually through Growing Up Healthy’s role with some of the food distribution, we’ve gotten to know the park managers better.”
Malecha credited Steph Helkenn, hospitality coordinator with Hosanna Church of Northfield, for recruiting volunteers to install the heat tapes. The process isn’t as easy as going into a home and applying the heat tape, Malecha said, since the subject homes are old and haven’t had the standard maintenance work done. One pipe even burst while volunteers were there on Saturday, she said.
Growing Up Healthy Director Jen Barrientos is another key player in the heat tape campaign.
“[Jen] did a ton of behind the scenes work,” Malecha said. “She was calling families in the days before the event to make sure they would be home, and she was on site that day. She’s done a lot to connect the families. She was like the boots on the ground.”
Due to the pandemic, Malecha said the campaign group is intentionally keeping the volunteer group at the mobile homes small for now.
“Regardless of that date, we’re always looking for some kind of support for help because the need isn’t addressed in one day,” Malecha said. “The idea is that residents are aware that this is something that we should be doing and they can connect with us at future dates.”