The Northfield School Board finalized a policy change that will rename two of its buildings, including Sibley Elementary School, as part of a ban on naming district facilties after individuals.
Under the policy, approved Oct. 12, schools can only be named for the areas where they are located, including neighborhoods, townships and natural features. Sibley and Longfellow schools will need to be renamed in the next 12 months.
The first Minnesota governor, Henry Hastings Sibley played a role in the trial and execution of 38 Dakota Indians following the 1862 war in southern Minnesota.
Board member Jeff Quinnell was the lone no vote. In doing so, Quinnell, who has said he doesn’t defend Sibley’s behavior, noted that he is more interested in ensuring the policy change includes sufficient transparency and fairness. He suggested last month waiting to enact any changes until after November’s election as one board member is seeking reelection and two other decided not to run again. Quinnell has also spoken of possibly offering an informal public poll.
However, during last month’s meeting, Hardy said he supported the policy change. In doing so, he described Sibley’s history as a fur trader and the part he played in past injustices against Native Americans. To Hardy, though some history lessons offered in schools illustrate Sibley’s positive work, that hasn’t adequately spotlighted his misdeeds. In September, he said that continuing to have Sibley be the namesake for the school would show the district values his contributions more than the devastation he wrought. At the time, he noted his disapproval of naming schools after individuals to prevent one person’s story as being emphasized.
The majority of comments issued by the public prior to the meeting supported the change. Supportive written statements came from Northfield residents Jessica Peterson White, Jon Kerr, Bridget Draxler, Mar Valdecantos and Joan Hepburn.
“In this historic day for Northfield, we are coming closer to (repairing) one of the many wrongs around the world perpetrated against Indigenous peoples,” said Valdecantos, director of Rice County Neighbors United and vice chair of the Northfield Human Rights Commission. “By not allowing names of individuals and families that bear the guilt of atrocities committed in the past to be used for school buildings in Northfield, we are coming closer to a world where the rights of all people have the same value and weight.”
“(Sibley’s) legacy includes suffering and death that should never be forgotten by any of us and continues to haunt our relations with neighbors to this day,” Kerr said. “Certainly this is not a history that we want to honor at the entrance to our school buildings to be seen every day by people who will be our future.”
However, public approval for the change wasn’t unanimous.
“Since I was taught whitewashed history, with much omitted, let’s not delete and whitewash any more,” said Northfield resident Barbara Vaile. “Let’s make teachable moments reflecting the ever-arcing progress of human transformation. Further, the Sibley name could be a good model of how we learn from our mistakes. Teaching change makes history come alive.”
The board also authorized barring businesses from sponsoring an entire district facility. However, it could still do so for spaces inside a building or stadium. Quinnell said though he appreciated fellow School Board member Amy Goerwitz’ work on the issue, he didn’t understand why extensive sponsorship revenue has historically been driven to the city’s private colleges. He suggested developing a culture that would foster such alumni donations.