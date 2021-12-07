One local tradition returning this weekend is the "Traditions" concert of the Northfield High School (NHS) choral department. Titled “Sure on This Shining Night,” the upcoming performances — at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, both at Skinner Memorial Chapel on the campus of Carleton College — will feature 132 student singers from seven separate groups.
“I’m avoiding using the word ‘normal,’ but this is exciting and it feels good to get back to offering music for a live audience,” said Kyle Eastman, NHS choral director. “The kids have echoed that thought, because it’s great for them to be together doing something they love with their friends for the benefit of their families and the community.”
In December 2020, Eastman created a virtual choir video of the number “Winter with You,” as well as a video compilation of photos and audio recordings from NHS choral performances from 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“That was satisfying, but it felt like something was missing,” said Eastman. “There just isn’t a substitute for singing together in person as an ensemble, let alone for an audience.”
Senior Oden Hoff, president of the NHS Concert Choir and a member of two additional ensembles, concurs.
“It was really frustrating to have to do an online project after doing ‘Traditions’ as a freshman and sophomore,” said Hoff. “Anticipating this [live] concert is a highlight of December.”
The seven groups singing this weekend include Cantabile (ninth- through 12th-grade treble voices), RaiderKor (ninth- through 12th-grade tenor/bass voices), Uno Vox (10th-to-12th-grade treble voices), the 48-member Concert Choir (10th-to-12th-grade mixed voices), the 25-member Chamber Singers (a cappella mixed voices) and two student-led a cappella groups (Cattywampus and BCG).
“Cantabile is singing a great new arrangement of the ‘Gloria’ text by Michael John Trotta, and RaiderCor has a beautiful piece called ‘Remembering December,’” said Eastman.
“Uno Vox will present a really unique arrangement of an old Latin text, ‘Cuncti Simus,’ that involves some unique ways of working instruments into the piece.” Eastman also mentioned the title piece (“Sure on This Shining Night,” concert-opener with all singers), Robert Sieving’s “La Bonne Nouvelle” and the "Traditions" concert’s defining number: “Carol of the Bells.”
“‘Carol of the Bells’ is the one song that returns annually,” said Eastman, though discovering which group will sing it is always part of the fun. Among the concert’s 21 musical moments is something special: the Concert Choir’s presentation of John Ferguson’s “I Saw Three Ships” arrangement, including a four-hand piano part played by Ferguson and Ruth Legvold.
“John wrote this as a dedication to the Concert Choir and our longtime accompanist Ruth,” said Eastman, “and John and Ruth are dear friends.”
Eastman, now in his 11th year at NHS and 19th overall as a high school choir director, incorporates aspects of his undergraduate choral experience at Luther College into this distinctive performance.
“It’s a continuous concert, with music always happening, bodies moving from place to place and some singalongs involved,” said Eastman. He’s not the only one who finds the concert’s location adds to its mystique.
“I know we put our heart and soul into everything, but you can really feel the magic with this one,” said senior Lydia Buckmeier, a proud alto member of the Concert Choir and the ensemble’s vice president. “We are so fortunate to use Skinner Chapel, because it adds so much; it’s gorgeous and has wonderful acoustics. Being in Skinner is one of my favorite parts because it elevates the whole concert.”
Hoff, her fellow choral officer, agrees. “It’s cool to be in Skinner, and the acoustics are so grand,” said Hoff.
Despite the constant accommodations Eastman has made over the past year to allow his singers to rehearse and perform at all — hybrid schedules, masks, social distancing — the renewal of “Traditions” is energizing.
“This is a hopeful moment to try to restore that sense of community we lost,” said Eastman. “We’ve been working super hard and thinking about what this concert means in the context of what we’re going through,” said Hoff.
Added Buckmeier, “The idea of bringing hope, joy and light, and being present with everyone, is something we’re trying to emphasize through the music.”