After years of delay, an interchange project important to economic development in Rice County and the northern portion of Faribault specifically may finally be picking up steam.
With state officials keen to foster economic development as the economy recovers from COVID-19, Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, last month introduced legislation that would provide $500,000 in funding for a comprehensive study of the proposed interchange at I-35 and County Road 9. A companion version of the bill was introduced four days later in the House by Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault. The two legislators tried to get funding for the project study in 2017, but that effort was unsuccessful despite support from the city and county.
Officials with the city of Faribault and Rice County met with Jasinski and Daniels Feb. 3 to discuss how to make the proposal a reality. Anticipating hearings and testimony at the capitol, the city and county drafted letters of support for the project and approved them at their Tuesday meetings.
The city's resolution highlights how the county has not only prioritized the interchange project as a staple of its local transportation plan, but also funded broader efforts to improve access to the I-35 corridor in hopes of securing additional business investment.
That work will continue this year as a two year project to upgrade Baseline Road/County Road 76 gets underway. Work on the 2.3 mile stretch of road, which extends from County Road 1 to County Road 8, was initially expected to begin last year. Instead, the project got caught in the eminent domain process, after landowners refused to cede their rights to the land. The county hoped to get a hearing set up on the matter swiftly but was unable to do so due to a case backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even though the delay forced contractors to resubmit bids, the county is still moving ahead with the two-year project.
Faribault has also made significant investments in the area near the proposed interchange. In its letter of endorsement, the city notes that those efforts have helped to foster direct private investment of $250 million and create or retain hundreds of jobs.
The four townships which have land near the interchange could also benefit from the interchange, especially Bridgewater. Ironically, I-35 doesn’t even run through Bridgewater Township, though Baseline Road runs along its western border.
Still, the Bridgewater Township Board of Supervisors is discussing rezoning the township’s southwest corner for industrial use. That area has been identified as a potential area for industrial use due to marginal farmland and the railroad which runs through it.
The area would also be located in close proximity to the I-35/County Road 9 interchange. Township Board of Supervisors Chair Glen Castore said that proximity is also a factor that makes southwest Bridgewater potentially hospitable to business development.
Improvements to Baseline Road also are a big part of Bridgewater’s calculus. Even though the interchange could take years to develop, an improved Baseline Road will provide access from southwest Bridgewater to the existing I-35/County Road 1 exit via entirely paved roads.
Castore said that he’s had extensive discussions with County Engineer Dennis Luebbe about the interchange, and that Luebbe has expressed interest in creating a working group of officials from the four townships, along with Rice County and the city, to work on the project.
"We want to be inclusive of local governments that are impacted by something of this size and complexity," Luebbe said.
If local officials are asked to testify on behalf of the project, it wouldn’t be the first time. Back in 2018, Faribault City Administrator Tim Murray testified in St. Paul in supprt of the interchange, saying it would provide both much needed traffic relief and significant business development.
Back then, the intersection of I-35 and Hwy. 21 — the busiest intersection in the city — was traveled by 14,000 vehicles per day. That number has likely gone up, due to the significant expansion projects in north Faribault’s industrial park.
Overall, any interchange would require years of lobbying and millions in funding, pushing the likely completion date at least a decade and a half out. However, Luebbe said that there’s no reason to wait, with costs likely to rise as increased development comes into town.
Should a company buy up the land around the area or locate there, the project could become even more expensive. Mayor Kevin Voracek expressed agreement that the time has come to get the project moving.
“This has been sitting on the plate way too long,” he said. “It’s time to put some smart brains on it.”