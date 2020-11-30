The Northfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority is citing the city's lack of affordable housing in requesting more than $65,300 in federal dollars be allocated for down payment assistance and residential rehabilitation programs.
The HRA in late November unanimously approved applying for $35,840 in 2021 Community Development Block Grants for residential rehabilitation programs and $29,472 in Community for down payment assistance. Any funding would be allocated through the Dakota County Community Development Agency.
Residential rehab program
The HRA- and Dakota County CDA-sponsored Home Matters Residential Rehab Program is for homeowners at or below 80% of area median income. The initiative provides up to $10,000 in assistance to income-qualified homeowners for roof and gutter replacement projects, foundation repairs, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, and electrical and plumbing work.
City Housing Coordinator Melissa Hanson said the program has become “stagnant,” as single-family homeownership quickly becomes the most frequent living type in Rice County.
In an application for rehab funding, Hanson and Community Development Director Mitzi Baker cited a 2012 Rice County housing study showing that approximately 54% of the local housing stock needed repair. Of the approximately 4,400 owner-occupied single-family homes in Northfield, slightly less than half were built before 1980. More than 26% of homeowners are paying over 30% of their income toward their housing costs, according to the study.
“Maintaining the existing housing stock is one key to providing affordable housing in Northfield,” they wrote. “As the housing stock ages and systems need replacement, low- and moderate-income families are forced to either stretch budgets beyond safe levels or ignore needed repairs.”
Down payment assistance
The city’s Housing Assistance Program has been funded through Community Development Block Grant funds since 1996. The HRA provides first-time homebuyers the chance to receive assistance toward a down payment or closing costs through up to $15,000 in a zero-interest, deferred loan that is payable when the homeowner sells or refinances the first mortgage. Buyers must meet income guidelines and purchase a home within the city limits. The program covers single-family homes, townhomes or condominiums.
Baker and Hanson said since the inception of the program, more than 74 low- and moderate-income homebuyers have received more than $460,000 in loans, and more than $90,000 in loans have been recycled to new buyers.
“Although the previously hot housing market is beginning to cool and normalize, the average sale price of a Northfield single-family home, townhome or condo is currently $294,175,” they wrote. “The HRA plans to help bridge the gap between the current costs of housing and affordable housing by better utilizing the down payment assistance program.”