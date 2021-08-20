The Northfield Depot, once a crumbling shell of its former self and a whisper away from the wrecking ball, is about to be named a local heritage preservation site.
The City Council, during its Aug. 17 meeting, unanimously approved a first reading of an ordinance giving the renovated depot the designation. A second reading set for September will seal the deal.
The depot was first designated as a heritage preservation site in 1980, but its move, though just a block away, required an entirely new process. Relocated properties are typically ineligible, due to what's considered a loss of historic integrity.
But the depot's proximity to its original location and the railroad, and that, according to historic documents, it's the last and most used of Northfield's three depots helped assure its eligibility.
The designation, outlined in state statutes and city ordinances, recognizes not only the once bustling Chicago Milwaukee St. Paul & Pacific Railway Depot and the importance of railroads to towns like Northfield, but the dozens of Save the Northfield Depot volunteers who took the 1888 structure from almost certain death to rebirth.
The State Historic Preservation Office concurred with the Save the Northfield Depot's request to make the site an historic landmark.
"(The depot) is the only building remaining in Northfield that illustrates the history and importance of the railroad in the city," wrote state Preservation Specialist Michael Koop in a February letter to the city. "The C M StP P Depot played a pivotal role in Northfield’s transportation history and remains a distinctive symbol and reminder of the importance of the railroad industry. Thousands of Northfield residents depended on passenger rail service, and for generations of college students from Carlton and St. Olaf who traveled to and from Northfield, the C M StP & P Depot became a gateway to the future."
Detailing the years-long process for the council was Alice Thomas, a member of the Historic Preservation Commission and a leader for Save the Northfield Depot, which helped resuscitate the dilapidated structure. From its former home south across Third Street to its current site on the city's Q Block, Thomas says the depot was "meticulously renovated."
The exterior, including the patterned chimney, doors and transom windows were redone according to original blueprints, said Thomas. The windows were custom-made, the chimney redone with bricks recycled from the old Washington School. The original paint color — a deep, rich blue grey which compliments the umber bricks — was discovered after removing layers of paint, and has been used on the depot's trim and decorative brackets.
The only thing the Save the Northfield Depot organization omitted was cresting, ornamentation along the roof line, for fear it would be a lightning hazard. It was also made ADA accessible.
The interior has been redone as well. But without drawings to guide it, Save the Northfield Depot volunteers used a Sept. 13, 1945 article from the Northfield News and clues found in the building itself: pieces of wood in the depot's attic and a 1945 description of remodeling done the year prior.
Remodeling returned the depot to its former condition where practical, and a handicap-accessible restroom was added.
The depot, which served the community until 1969, has been enhanced. A brick plaza featuring plantings, decorative fencing and sculptures now sits to its south. A transit hub will be constructed to the north. State bonding money will help pay for that work.
"It's just amazing to see the renovations and updates," said Mayor Rhonda Pownell. "Many, many years this project has been in process."