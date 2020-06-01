Residents from across the region showed their support for members of the Minnesota National Guard Sunday, delivered cases upon cases of beverages, snacks and wipes for Guard members deployed to the Twin Cities to help protect residents and property and keep the peace following several nights of rioting.
The rioting followed the Memorial Day death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.
Three area women led the drive, which took place at the Faribault Armory: Han Fuchs-Aldrich, of Northfield, Lisa Anderson, of Faribault, and her daughter, Kenzie Stock, of Rochester.
Fuchs-Alrich's stepson is a Minnesota National Guard member currently mobilized in the Twin Cities.
"When I received an email from Beyond the Yellow Ribbon late Saturday night with request for essential needs for our service members, I knew right away that I wanted to do something to help. I've always been passionate about serving, but I've learned that if something makes your heart ache, then you know where you are suppose to serve. Even with the short notice, the community response was tremendous. Everyone was so grateful that we were doing this," she said.
Anderson, who has seven family members who served in the Minnesota National Guard, including a son-in-law, her father and uncles, quickly agreed to help after seeing pictures of guardsmen and women sleeping on the floor.
"… The request for donations tugged at my heart stings, especially as a mother. I feel it is our social responsibility to give back to our community when we can and today presented a great opportunity for that. It is the least we can do for these heroic men and women who are putting themselves in harm's way to keep us safe.
The outpouring of kindness and gratitude from the community today was amazing. Our request for donations was last minute but that did not stop people from giving what they could. With everything going on in this world recently, people seemed very excited to be a part of something good. There were people that cried, a lady that couldn’t afford much of a donation but insisted on giving homemade cookies and others who’s vehicles were full with goods. Each and every one of those donations made a difference. A difference we could not have made without the generosity of Faribault as well as the surrounding communities."
Said Stock: "I jumped at the opportunity to do what I could to show our thanks to those who serve.
"Volunteering your time to collect donations is such an easy thing to do. It provided me with a great opportunity to pay it forward to those now protecting all of us close to home.
"The number of people who drove from communities as far as Rochester shows how much people really want to help. One thing that struck me was the number of elderly people making donations. They seemed so happy to be giving when some of them have the least to give."