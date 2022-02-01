Lane receives Firefighter of the Year award

When firefighter/EMT Sam Lane isn't responding to fire or emergency rescue calls around Northfield, he's an automation engineer at Sheldahl Flexible Technologies, Inc.
Sounds similar to the classic comic book question: Is he Batman or Clark Kent?
"I love helping people and giving back to the community," said Lane. "I work with a wonderful team of men and women."
Lane, who received this years’ Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Services — NAFRS — Firefighter of the Year Award, said he is always on call.
"I can respond to calls from work," he said. "I'm not switched off, which can be a challenge to balance everything."
Lane, who grew up in Northfield but moved around during his high school and college years and received a degree in information, security and forensics from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, said he comes from a family of firefighters.
"My father was a firefighter briefly in upstate New York," Lane said.
He holds several other jobs and is a lieutenant with EMS, an EMT instructor with Northfield Hospital + Clinics and a casual EMT with Northfield EMS. When he's not responding to accidents with injuries, he's back at the office working on accident reports.
Lane received the top firefighter award at the NAFRS Annual Banquet Jan. 15 at Northfield's Grand Event Center. He was presented the plaque from retiring NAFRS chief Gerry Franek, who had solicited Lane to apply for a firefighter position.
He said he was surprised by the award, although he was suspicious when Franek kept asking if he and his wife Katie would be attending the banquet.
“I saw such great promise and interest in Sam," said Franek. "I watched this young man with amazement at the rate he has blended into the organization, learning firefighting and EMT skills."
Franek added that he was always at the top percentile of the call response, since he arrived. "If extra duties are asked of him, he carries them out – unselfishly. He gained the trust and respect of all his fellow Firefighters. They
know when he is at their side. They have someone they can count on and trust. He has their back. He is a valuable asset to our Fire Department."
"When I think of him as a man and firefighter, these words come to mind: soft spoken, unassuming, friendly, loyal, honorable, smart, and proficient," said Franek. "Sam is capable to succeed in most anything he puts his mind to doing. With great men like this coming through the ranks, it makes me smile and gives me great confidence in our future."
Now, when Lane leaves abruptly to respond to an emergency, he's also leaving one-year old son Everett.
"My family is used to me running away from events," Lane said. "They know the disruption is important to the community."