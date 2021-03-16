A report from a class of St. Olaf College students is outlining racial disparities in income, child poverty and health insurance rates in Northfield.
Local health and public officials say the disparities are part of a long-term trend they attribute to structural racism and related persisting inequities.
According to the report, which included the analysis of federal data by St. Olaf psychology students, median household income was lower for non-white residents. The study found that in 2019, Asian and Latino residents on average made slightly less than half of white residents, who had made a median income of $72,466. Also, poverty levels were higher in non-white residents, as shown in a listing of poverty rates for white and nonwhite residents.
2015-19 data was collected through the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey. The survey includes more than 3.5 million households across the country. It is unclear how many Northfield households were included in the survey.
The city of Northfield's program coordinator, Beth Kallestad, reportedly mentioned to the college that the city was looking for similar data to base racial equity/diversity work on. Kallestad said no city funds were used in the study.
The study identifies poverty through the federal threshold for a family of four in 2017 — $24,600. However, the definition uses income before taxes and does not include capital gains or benefits such as food stamps or public housing.
Poverty
- White: 7%
- Asian: 25.3%
- Latino: 35.2%
- Two or more races: 26.9%
Child poverty:
- White: 1.4%
- Latino: 22.1%
Asian, Black and Latino residents were also much more likely to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program/food stamps and less likely to be homeowners. More than 16.5% of Latino residents in the survey did not have health insurance, compared to approximately 2.5% of white and Asian residents. Black residents were found to be nearly three times as likely as white Northfielders to have challenges relating to vision, cognitive, ambulatory, self-care and independent living.
Charlie Mandile has spoken frequently about health disparities between white and non-white area residents. As HealthFinders Collaborative executive director and a Northfield Hospital Board member, Mandile says solutions to tackle the disparities as “really complicated.” To him, any solutions must follow an acknowledgement of the realities that exist for non-white local residents, and include unspecified policy changes and the work of area residents.
To Mandile, one major reason for disparities is structural racism, including a lack of minority access to employment and education despite no race being inherently less able to achieve those goals.
He said COVID-19 is a symptom of those structural inequities. In June 2020, Mandile called on his fellow Northfield Hospital Board members to address the issue as the pandemic continued to leave minority groups overrepresented in cases. To address the inequities, Mandile suggested the hospital focus on the factors that enhance public well-being, including being a driving force behind healthy living initiatives and evaluating how groups impacted negatively by inequities have been excluded from accessing health care services through determinants such as lifestyle, housing, economic and other factors.
To Kallestad, the causes of the disparities are difficult to answer beyond an acknowledgement that they impact historically disadvantaged groups. To her, the city can use the survey results to evaluate the broader question of how it can support economic opportunities for everyone. She said that could include working with broadband providers to establish internet access in a greater swath of the community, after the last 12 months of COVID-19-wrought showed broadband to be a necessity.
Nonprofits collaborate on health, racial equity initiative
Local racial disparities are being addressed locally in a statewide partnership between two major medical organizations.
Health plan nonprofits UCare and the Minnesota Medical Association have launched a two-year initiative to promote health and racial equity and improve health outcomes in underserved and diverse populations.
According to a press release, the initiative focuses on mitigating physician and other health professional biases, prejudices the organizations say contribute to health outcomes, and adopt “an anti-racist culture … to begin dismantling some of the key elements of structural racism present in Minnesota’s health care system.” The two organizations are expected to “develop and disseminate implicit bias and anti-racism educational resources and tools for providers,” develop and explore for accountability using community-wide metrics, and enact other steps.
UCare and MHA officials both said minority communities “are experiencing shorter lifespans, and higher rates of infant mortality and diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer than their white peers.”
“These racial disparities are rooted in longstanding patterns of bias and discrimination in the health care system, reflecting broader structural racism in our society,” the release states. “In addition to impacting the shared aspiration for better health care for all Minnesotans, these inequities have economic consequences on workforces and the affordability of health insurance.”
A University of Minnesota health disparities study reportedly found that preventable deaths caused by racial disparities cost the state from $1.2 to $2.9 billion each year.