A man on probation for criminal sexual assault has been charged after reportedly threatening to “shoot up” Northfield High School.
Jason Cory Richards, 29, of Rochester, made the alleged threats in January after he was rebuffed by two Northfield area teens he had been corresponding with on Snapchat.
Court documents state Richards, who had been using an alias, was charged after Northfield police officers were dispatched before 7 p.m. Jan. 19 to the High School “regarding threats made by (Richards) coming to the school and shooting the victims.” At the time, the High School was in distance learning due to COVID-19, but sports were still taking place.
One of the two teens Richards allegedly threatened said someone using the name “Tyler Jackson” had been communicating with her on Snapchat and asked her to provide personal information. She reportedly ended the conversation, but Richards allegedly told her that he could track her location and made “unsettling statements … like hoping she would become addicted to meth, be raped, be assaulted.”
When Richards reportedly unsuccessfully tried to gain the victim’s personal information from a person she knew on the app, he allegedly threatened to kill them, “to come to the school with a gun, shoot up the school.”
A Northfield police officer requested an emergency disclosure of information from Snapchat and Google for the social media account and associated Gmail email address. Google reportedly provided that of the names associated with the email for the display name “Tyler Jackson” belonged to Richards.
Two Northfield investigators responded to his residence. Richards reportedly initially offered contradictory statements on his involvement with the matter.
“‘I didn’t do it, but I didn’t mean it either,’” court documents quote Richards as saying. He reportedly admitted that he had threatened to kill the two juveniles after one had “brought up the topic of meth.”
Court documents state he later “admitted he was mad when he made the statements and apologized for his behavior.”
Judge Jeffrey M. Johnson released Richards on his own recognizance Wednesday, contingent on him having no contact with the alleged victims, remaining law-abiding, and making future court appearances. His next appearance in Rice County District Court is scheduled for July 13.
Richard was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Dodge County in October 2011. He was sentenced to serve 180 days in jail and 15 years probation, and required to register as a predatory offender.
