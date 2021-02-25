Northfield Public Schools administrators are considering a complete return to in-person learning as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease but say they are trying to decide how to do so while undertaking needed mitigation standards.
Currently, elementary schools are operating completely in-person with older students at the Middle School, High School and Area Learning Center learning in a hybrid format. The Department of Education requires school staff to wear face masks and face shields in the building and students need to wear face masks while participating in physical education.
During a Feb. 22 School Board meeting, Superintendent Matt Hillmann noted the district has changed physical distancing standards from 6 feet to 3 feet to align with revised state guidelines. In classrooms where 3 feet of distancing is not possible, Hillmann said administrators are considering shifting class space to other areas. However, contact tracing standards include anyone within 6 feet of someone who tests positive for the virus. Hillmann noted that means that one positive test could lead to seven to eight close contacts and 50 people needing to quarantine for 10 days.
Hillmann said administrators have “a vested interest in getting students in school.” He estimated Rice County could soon have less than 20 cases per 10,000 residents.
Vaccinating staff is seen as important to ensuring that students can return to in-person classes. As of last week, Hillmann said the district was able to offer the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to “the vast majority of staff who wanted it.”
Hillmann said administrators are paying very close attention to the possibility that a small percentage of employees might have symptoms after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. Other districts have reportedly had up to 27 staff out for at least one day following the second shot.
Hillmann noted the district is asking families to review Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health guidance on travel doing so during the March 22-26 spring break. Following the holiday season, Hillmann said 21 positive cases were reported at the high school.
The drop in local cases comes as the state continues to see similar trends following a period of many more cases and deaths from the virus late last year. One death from the virus was reported statewide from Sunday to Monday along with 493 newly reported confirmed cases. At Northfield Public Schools, six current cases are reported at Northfield Middle School. One to five are listed at Bridgewater and Greenvale Park elementary schools on the COVID-19 cases dashboard.
Work continues on online certification
Even with the return of in-person learning, the district is considering how to continue offering an exclusive online option in the years ahead.
District Assessment Coordinator Hope Langston said the district will complete its application to become an online licenser by the end of next week. The Department of Education then has 90 days to respond to the application. She expects the number of students who choose online coursework to either remain the same or slightly decline, but with more course options that number could rise.
She noted administrators are aware of the interest some families have in continuing to mix online and in-person classes. Hillmann added that he can see some students taking an exclusively online course offering while still participating in athletics. Another option is taking a majority of classes in-person but also having a couple online offerings.
This year, approximately 17% of the school population is learning exclusively online. Hillmann noted less than half of the 148 responses in a recent survey indicated the likelihood of remaining in distance learning was a 3 or 4 on a 4-point scale.
Hillmann noted Northfield, a city with a strong population of homeschooled students, could offer those youth the chance to enroll with the district through an online program as well. He said he is aware that some students have finished year-long or semester classes ahead of time and picked up additional learning areas. However, Hillmann noted administrators must also consider the “very rigorous, product-based coursework,” of remote learning in deciding the pace of online instruction.
It is unclear how online learning impacts the school’s per-pupil funding formula. Though Hillmann noted there are efficiencies in online learning, he added that full-time secondary teachers cannot take on as much while instructing online compared to being in a classroom.
In-person and online learning must align with state statutes. However, Langston said the tools used to meet those standards can differ based on the setting. Next year, the district is considering creating overlapping content between in-person and online instruction.