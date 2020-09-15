A Northfield man who allegedly stole a vehicle last month after another one he had taken began to run out of gas has been charged with one felony count in Le Sueur County District Court.
Jesse Andrew Fynboh, 43, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle.
Court documents state Fynboh was charged after an investigator was informed Aug. 17 of a missing 1988 Ford dump truck from the 1700 block of Minnesota Highway 13 in Le Sueur County. Law enforcement reportedly became aware that the truck could be at a residence outside of Lonsdale where Fynboh lives. The truck was found the following day when officers searched a property in the 8000 block of Chester Avenue, approximately 10 miles west of Northfield.
At the time, Fynboh was in jail in Waseca County.
A Le Sueur County deputy traveled to the jail and was allegedly told by Fynboh that “he probably took it but doesn’t remember.” Three days later, court documents state Fynboh admitted taking the truck Aug. 14 after the separate vehicle he had allegedly stolen was about to run out of gas.
“He indicated he was just trying to get home because he was left by a friend of his, it was hot, he was thirsty and he really didn’t know where he was,” court documents state. “Fynboh indicated he drove the stolen truck home and he parked it down by some bushes. He indicated he left the keys in the ignition, got out and went and got a drink.”
A warrant was issued for Fynboh’s arrest Aug. 27. As of Tuesday, Fynboh was still in Waseca County Jail on motor vehicle theft and first-degree burglary charges.
Court documents state Fynboh has at least three previous felony convictions on his record, including fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle in October 2017 in Rice County and two fifth-degree controlled substance convictions.