A week before precinct caucuses, three candidates vying for the Democratic-Farmer Labor Party’s (DFL) endorsement for the District 20 seat in the Minnesota Senate laid their policy positions bare for local voters.
Candidates Suzie Nakasian, Jon Olson and Davin Sokup sat down in front of voters at Le Center City Hall Monday for the first DFL primary forum and took questions on issues impacting Minnesotans, including health care, agriculture, taxes and gun control.
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, currently holds the seat in District 20 at the Legislature, and he will run for re-election in November. District 20 includes most of Le Sueur County, part of Rice County, including Northfield and Lonsdale, and part of Scott County.
Meet the candidates: Suzie Nakasian
Suzie Nakasian is a third-term Northfield city councilor serving since 2010 and has had a long career working in the political sphere. In the 1980s, the New York native considered herself a moderate Republican and served as a special assistant for Elizabeth Dole. She left politics in the 1990s when she felt the GOP was no longer reflecting her values and pursued an education in theology. She moved to Northfield to complete her training and taught as an adjunct Carleton College professor on psychology and religion.
As a city councilor, Nakasian has touted her work on Northfield’s Environmental Quality Commission on water and land management issues and helped revise the city’s comprehensive plan. Beyond her work as a councilor, Nakasian has headed several grass roots initiatives, including a campaign to restore Minnesota’s regional passenger rail service connecting communities like Northfield, Faribault and Owatonna to the Twin Cities using an existing rail line through Northfield. If elected, Nakasian said establishing the regional passenger rail system would be one of her top priorities, along with combating climate change.
“The reason I’m running for office is out of a concern for climate change,” said Nakasian. “I think that the state has to move a lot faster than we’re moving, and that's the reason I got involved at the local level. The particular way I hope to make a challenge and contribution … is with an area of regional passenger rail and regional public transportation that is green and around the state right away with the infrastructure we have to switch over. Transportation is the largest climate contributor for CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions and we have the infrastructure to reduce that massively within the next five years.”
She continued, “I want to see Minnesota become the first state to retrieve its history of regional passenger rail, which benefits our local economy; it benefits the cities; it's a social justice issue; its a climate issue, because there is nothing we can do collectively to reduce carbon emissions more quickly than to get cars off the road.”
Nakasian has positioned herself as a moderate who would work to get both parties to agree on legislation.
“Partisan rhetoric is not winning,” said Nakasian. “There are more independent voters in the county than there are registered with a party. I’m not interested in the parties. I’ve been a Republican, I’m now a Democrat with values, but I won’t be spinning on party terms. I am the middle child of a very dynamic family; I am a coalition builder; I’m trained as a pastor theologian. I listen and understand and have a record of 12 years on my City Council for being that middle vote breaker between two extremes and finding the way forward.”
Meet the candidates: Jon Olson
Prior to running for Senate, Jon Olson served 25 years as a United States naval intelligence officer overseas in nations like Iraq, East Timor, Bosnia and Somalia. In 2011, Olson retired with the rank of commander in Cedar Lake Township with his wife, Melissa, and started teaching national security courses at Metropolitan State University and Carleton College. After caring for his father battling Alzheimer’s, Olson said that he views access to health care as a right. If elected, Olson stated that he would work to support a statewide single-payer health care system, a type of universal health care in which costs are covered by a public program.
“What I have heard is the number one issue is health care, the cost of health care, how do we afford it?” said Olson. “We have two people here that don’t have health insurance at all. That is deeply distressing, because they are one critical illness or accident away from bankruptcy. That is not good. That is a bad thing for our society that people are missing out on the opportunity to have affordable, high quality health care. So I will focus like a laser beam on trying to fix this health care issue that we have in Minnesota today so that everyone can afford high-quality health care.”
Olson stated that his leadership experience in the military and his work with people of different backgrounds and cultures would make him a good fit for the Minnesota legislature.
“As I think of the issues we talked about tonight, the American Dream is slipping away,” said Olson. “If you’re a young person, I’m not sure you have a whole lot of confidence in what life is going to look like in 15 or 20 years. That is heartbreaking. So I think this election is going to be a watershed moment for us, as Minnesotans, to decide what path we want to move on and what kind of initiatives we want to focus on. What kind of Minnesota you want to build. I think my lifetime of leadership experience, the broad and deep experience I’ve had around the world and leading people and finding solutions to complex problems, the fact that I’ve served as a diplomat, that I’ve built relationships, that I’ve been a consensus builder all my life finding win-win solutions, I feel like it puts me in a good position to serve as your State Senator should you choose me.”
Meet the candidates: Davin Sokup
Davin Sokup doesn’t consider himself a traditional candidate. The senate hopeful has no history of holding office or military experience, but being from a working class background, Sokup stated that he knows the issues facing Minnesotans. As a carpenter, small business owner, millennial with student loan debt and a transgender man, Sokup said he’s impacted by many of the decisions made in St. Paul and could represent blue collar Minnesotans as a blue collar Minnesotan.
“I think that what is going to win this election for a Democrat is a candidate who is meeting someone where they’re at and can relate to their story,” said Sokup. “My family and myself have dealt with a lot of the issues that people in this district deal with every day. I think a candidate like that can be incredibly inspiring and motivating to get people to show up to vote. It’s a powerful feeling to have when you see someone who represents the life that you lead want to lead for your community. I think it gets people out to vote. I hope to champion issues for the working class and I think that my story represents well with people here. I think it's really important to see someone at your door asking for your vote who says ‘I understand what you’re struggling with. I’m likely struggling with the same thing and I’m going to fight help for a solution that matters deeply to me and matters deeply to all of us.'”
If elected, Sokup stated that his main mission would be to bring back high paying and green jobs to the district.
“Big picture, what I would love to see in our community is access to the kinds of jobs that I witnessed my family having access to as a kid,” said Sokup. “Even then, those jobs were deteriorating, but I understand why people in my generation have left and why they don’t come back. If I can focus somehow on addressing climate change through the types of jobs that we get into greater Minnesota with focuses on wind and solar, that is what I would be incredibly proud to work on. To be one small part of what helps are community thrive again with jobs that they are incredibly proud of and invested in would be so gratifying. Outside of that being a selfish desire, it’s incredibly necessary. We’re seeing young people leave our communities, because they have no access to jobs. If you get a job that pays $12 an hour, how are you supposed to buy homes when you have to pay a mortgage and student loans? How are we supposed to raise families on that kind of wage?”
Voters will have the opportunity to weigh in at the District 20 Senate race on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Minnesota precinct caucuses. There, delegates will be selected to vote for a senate candidate at the DFL Senate District Endorsing Convention on Friday, April 24. Before then, the candidates will meet again for a second forum at Elko New Market Library on Saturday, March 14 at 1:30 p.m.