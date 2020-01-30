In some ways, Bryony Hawgood doesn’t understand the fuss.
The St. Olaf senior, who runs for the school’s cross country, indoor track and outdoor track teams, was born with pelvic hip dysplasia. The conditions boils down to her left femur not fitting properly into her pelvic bone.
The condition is Hawgood’s reality, and has been since birth, so there’s nothing abnormal about it for her.
In other ways, though, the Zimbabwe native possesses a greater understanding of personal tragedy, resilience and self-doubt because of the medical condition, which didn’t allow her to run at all until she was 17 and nearly derailed her collegiate running career as a sophomore.
“I don't know what normal feels like,” Hawgood said.
Until she was medically cleared to run in high school, Hawgood competed in the one sport she was cleared for — swimming. To this day, she’s the fastest Zimbabwean, man or woman, to swim the open water mile.
When she was cleared to run, she naturally started immediately. She ran cross country in high school and then was convinced, because of her ability in the water and natural running speed, to compete in triathlons.
Initially, that’s what she planned to compete in at St. Olaf, but the triathlon club closed before she arrived in Northfield.
So, she sent an email to Chris Daymont, who then was the women’s cross country coach for the Oles. Daymont, not knowing anything about Hawgood, asked for her five-kilometer race time.
“I had never raced a 5K outside of a triathlon, so I had to give her my 5K split from a triathlon,” Hawgood said. “I remember feeling kind of out of place at the beginning.
“I mainly signed up for it because (Daymont) said she catered to everyone from All-American to people that have never run before,” she added. “I thought I would fall somewhere in the middle."
By the end of the fall cross country season, Hawgood was running in the top group for St. Olaf, and then qualified for the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships as a sophomore.
Shortly into her sophomore winter track and field season, though, something changed. After the high of cross country season, Hawgood wanted to parlay that success into track season immediately.
"I came out of cross country and came into indoor track, and indoor track is a lot of left turns on a hard surface,” Hawgood said. “You're running inside a lot of the time because you're in Minnesota, so it's just a lot of putting that consistent pressure on it, and then the races also tend to be a lot faster.”
That caused her left hip to flare up, inflaming so much it was painful to run at all. After consulting with a doctor, she was recommended for surgery, which was a non-starter.
“It would be at least a year until I started running again,” Hawgood said. “Not just competing, but I could only start running after a year. I wasn't prepared to give up my four years of collegiate racing and I decided I would try running and if it didn't work it didn't work.”
Rebuilding her stride
Around that time, Daymont retired and Erica Maker was hired as the women’s cross country coach.
During one of the introductory meetings to the team, Maker was going after summer training plans to make sure her team returned to campus in the fall ready to race.
“I was sitting and trying to hold in tears, because I was like, 'Right now you want me to race a 6K in a couple months and I can't run a mile,”’ Hawgood remembers. “I remember crying to my teammates.”
Of course, Maker said there weren’t any expectations for Hawgood to compete early that fall, but that didn’t lessen the feeling of guilt.
That summer in Zimbabwe, she broke down her stride to its basic parts and built from there.
“I literally had to teach myself how to run,” Hawgood said. “From the beginning of that summer I was running a mile at a nine minute, 30 second pace, just so I was focusing on a technique that didn't hurt and a comfortable technique. That's literally what I built off."
The factory reset worked, and allowed Hawgood to not only find a running style that allowed her to run on the damaged hip without significant pain, but also return to, and surpass, her previous limits.
“She worked so hard in the summer in Zimbabwe and she didn't miss a beat,” Maker said. “We were shocked actually with what shape she came back in and that she was really just able to flow in.”
Her training regimen, while always a bit different than her teammates, underwent significant alterations.
She tries to stay under 35 miles a week, and does plenty of cross-training on the bike, elliptical or in the pool, which she credits her triathlon experience for.
"You should see her on the equipment, she looks like she's going to break it,” Maker said. “She gets the most out of those pieces of equipment, let me tell you."
While Hawgood was physically back to 100%, mentally she was lagging behind. The trauma and fear from the hip flare up lingered in the back of her mind at the start of every race.
“My junior year I approached running scared and was trying to not overdo anything,” Hawgood said. “Each step could be your last, so it was definitely more trepidation. When I got onto a start line I was very nervous.
As time went on, and with each step, Hawgood realized there was not much point in running scared. Time was ticking away on her collegiate running career, and living in fear of future health problems wasn’t preventing a potential re-injury.
So, Hawgood essentially cast aside her fear.
“That's why I think she's been so successful,” Maker said, “because she said, 'I can do everything I can to prevent it, but I'm not going to focus on it and it's not going to define me.' That's been her biggest jump maturity-wise, too, is being able to make those decisions and committing and going for it.”
That helped Hawgood qualify for her second straight cross country national championships as a junior, and in November, she not only returned for a third time but finished in 28th place, to earn All-American recognition.
“The shift that happened this year was more mental,” Hawgood said. “I decided, 'You've got the experience, just go out there and do it. You know what will make your hip hurt and you know how to feel good. Control that and let everything else go.'"
Why keep running?
That’s a valid question, but one Hawgood never seriously considered.
After the first 17 years of her life, when she was medically not allowed to run, she wasn’t handing back that ability during what she considers the most important four-year stretch of her athletic life.
Not only that, but running, and running for St. Olaf, has changed Hawgood through the last four years.
“I'm not from America, and the main reason I wanted to do a sport when I came was to make friends,” Hawgood said. “This definitely introduced my to a family that I didn’t even anticipate. I didn't know what I was getting myself into, but I got myself into something pretty good.”
While it might sound crazy, she appreciates the health scare her sophomore year.
During her time away, and while she was rebuilding her running stride, Hawgood learned to lean on her teammates and take better care of herself.
“It's weird, because I've always loved sport,” Hawgood starts, before trailing off while fighting back tears.
“Sorry, but running has just made me really grateful for a lot of things,” she continues. “It's easy to take so many things for granted, like physical health, mental health — it's just easy to take it for granted. Having my hip and being able to run at the same time really puts everything into perspective.”
At the moment, there’s no plan to go under the knife fur surgery, or even stop running, after graduation this spring.
She’s not entirely sure about her future plans (like other college seniors, she’s stressed about landing a job), but is certain those will involve running in some form or another.
“I definitely want to join some type of running club wherever I am,” Hawgood said. “My dream is to just go and run half marathons in national parks. Go to all the national parks and do the non-standard half-marathons.”