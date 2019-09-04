The Northfield City Council on Tuesday night unanimously decided to have four grade-separated underpasses below the planned Highway 246/Jefferson Parkway roundabout.
The decision opens the door for the $3.32 million project to begin next May/June. Bonding for the project is expected to raise taxes about $20 on a $200,000 home.
Other options the council had considered included two underpasses, one on the west side connecting the school campus, the other on the south side connecting the Mill Towns Trail and a $2.97 million price tag. Another, $3.36 million option included underpasses to the center of the roundabout and another alternative, featuring only at-grade crossings, was $1.9 million.
Councilors on Tuesday decided to further evaluate two bumpout options in association with the project at a future meeting.
In a public forum before the vote, Ryan Malecha said underpasses will increase the safety of Jefferson Parkway and Division Street. He predicted any increased traffic flow will make it more difficult for motorists to get to the roundabout, causing more congestion.
Northfield resident Kari Gross said she does not support the roundabout option and instead favors traffic signals. She asked the council how the tunnel will be kept safe from graffiti and drugs, and how the city plans to pay for maintenance costs.
Councilor David DeLong expressed concern that although traffic flow will likely speed up after the roundabout is installed, blockages will be re-directed to other parts of the community.
“A roundabout seems like overkill to me, especially when we could have explored other fixes to the problem,” he said.
Although he expressed concern over the project, DeLong said having four underpasses was the safest option.
“I will begrudgingly support option 2,” he said.
In a 2012 complete streets policy, the city committed to planning, funding, designing, constructing, operating and maintaining streets to accommodate all users.
A 2016 intersection control evaluation report identified the need to alleviate peak-hour congestion, improve pedestrian and bicycle access, improve the entrance and exit from nearby schools, improve safety for all users and install a single-lane roundabout.
The city has conducted outreach this summer on the project, including discussion last month at the city pool, FiftyNorth and City Hall. An online surveyconducted from July 31 to Aug. 23 identified the approved option as the preferred route.