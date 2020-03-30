Perhaps the greatest indicator of a strong community is how it comes together to help those in need.
That strength was on display Monday as dozens of Northfielders gathered to support Barbara Barlau as she traveled to Minneapolis for her final radiation treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer.
The news of the cancer came in mid-January. Immediately following the diagnosis, Barlau, who's helped her community for nearly three decades with Allina Health, underwent successful surgery, which removed most of the tumor. She has since undergone six weeks of radiation and is scheduled to visit her oncologist in a couple weeks. The difficult stretch hasn't extinguished her family's spirits. Her daughters were part of the group that wore “Choose Joy” shirts as a sign of optimism during a difficult time.
“We have hope, and we’re just hanging onto that hope,” said Barlau’s daughter, Melissa Black.
The feelings of isolation that come with fighting life-threatening issues have been made worse for Barlau in recent weeks due to the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic. That made Monday’s sendoff an even more welcome sight. Her family planned to be outside the hospital building her appointment to support her and enjoyed lunch together following the treatment, tailgating in a parking lot while keeping a safe distance.
“It was just really nice to see her smile coming out today,” Melissa said. “And, she went off feeling pretty good, pretty excited.”
Barlau’s career at Allina Health spanned 29 years. Starting as a nurse, she progressed into management and retired in March 2019.
“She said from the very beginning, since the time of her surgeries, how grateful she is to have been part of Allina for all of those years, and now to be on the receiving end of a lot of the care and initiatives that she was able to be a part of as an administrator, so that’s just really touching,” Melissa said.
Gretchen Ehresmann, a co-worker of Barb’s throughout her career, said the commitment of her entire family to Northfield served as an inspiration for people to support Barlau on her journey. Barlau's husband was a longtime Northfield police officer.
“She is kind and thoughtful and she perseveres and she works very hard to get things right,” Ehresmann said. “That’s how she did her job and that’s how she’s fighting this cancer. She’s just doing everything she can.”
“We just wish her well.”
Rod Christensen, a retired physician at Allina Health in Northfield, also spoke glowingly of Barlau, calling her a good friend, colleague and relationship-builder.
“I enjoyed working with Barb for all of these years,” he said. “I so respected the courage that she had as a leader. She was never afraid to take on hard challenges if she knew it would make a difference for patients. She worked with a big group of doctors helping every way she could to make sure the patients got the best care, that was her No. 1 priority.”