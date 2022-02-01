The quartet of consultants appeared professional and confident.
Their PowerPoints were polished; their delivery was smooth.
But the four young adults presenting an hour-long interpretation of statistics and data analysis last Thursday afternoon to Northfield Public Library (NPL) Director Natalie Draper, additional library staff and several NPL Board and Friends of the NPL members happened to be a team of St. Olaf College students.
Under the tutelage of St. Olaf statistics and math professors Paul Roback and David Walmsley, the three juniors and one senior spent their January term analyzing and processing a pile of library data.
“We gave them a ton of data to sift through,” said Draper. “They made sense of it and did a marvelous job with the presentation—a 10 out of 10. It was like working with seasoned professionals.”
Three college juniors (Abby Halverson, Catie Rhodes and Andrew Noecker) and one senior (Dominic Bledsoe) formed the NPL mathematics practicum team, which was one of three groups Roback and Walmsley advised throughout January.
“We do the legwork to get the projects set up and then the students run with them,” said Roback. The other two student teams did projects for TigerRisk Partners and Medtronic.
Draper conducted a community survey from September through early December, seeking to gather feedback from the broader citizenry on their NPL experiences or lack thereof.
“We had over 325 responses,” said Draper. “With no idea what to expect, it felt pretty good to me—especially in that we received a diversity of responses, not just from people who come into the library every day, and that is important to us.”
Draper and the library board had already begun to make adjustments based on feedback received, but when Roback and Walmsley reached out to explain the practicum and how it might benefit the library in further targeting its services, Draper jumped at the chance.
“It was good timing for us, with the survey and as we are gearing up for the strategic planning process,” said Draper.
Added Roback, “It’s fun for students to work with local non-profits that may be sitting on a lot of data that’s potentially informative to them, but without the means or in-house intel to delve into it deeply.
“Our initial conversations focused on the modeling piece—how can we forecast needs into the future, especially with an eye toward serving the greater community as demographics evolve, along with considering the physical versus virtual breakdown changes.”
The St. Olaf team quickly learned there was a vast quantity of NPL data available. They began by summarizing SELCO (Southeastern Libraries Cooperating) annual data from the past decade before focusing on specific NPL data regarding physical circulation, genres, electronic options, events and internal marketing.
“At the library, the students were not necessarily learning a lot of new statistical techniques but explored how to make visualizations that could provide insights and present the data in ways that would help NPL stakeholders make sense of them,” said Roback.
Noecker, a junior math and computer science major concentrating in statistics and data science, concurred.
“More than anything, this project taught me how to portray data and statistics to people who may not have as much experience with it,” said Noecker.
“It showed me the importance of creating impactful but simple methods to visualize data, and different ways in which a story can be told with data. As an aspiring data scientist, these are crucial skills, since the majority of the public may not know how to interpret different visuals or models.”
For instance, the team created a word cloud (which visually emphasizes words that frequently recur and/or are of greater importance to survey respondents) that unmistakably showed Draper and the NPL stakeholders that “coffee” is something a majority of library patrons desire.
“I love coffee, Northfield loves coffee, but I think it’s not just about coffee,” said Draper.
“The thing about a coffee shop is that it’s one of the most comfortable places to sit and spend a few hours; it’s a friendly third space, with welcoming furniture.”
In response, the NPL has implemented a “First Friday” event from 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Friday of each month, with complimentary coffee available to the public in the library’s atrium.
Draper recognizes that libraries and coffee shops provide many of the same elements, with the key difference being the library’s services are free.
“There is no expectation to spend money here,” said Draper, noting the NPL also eliminated fines effective Feb. 1.
“You get the experience of a coffee shop without a transactional relationship.”
Other data pointed the NPL staff to its marketing of materials, with the St. Olaf team discovering the circulation figures for items placed in the “Lucky You” area near the library’s circulation desk were higher than those for other new materials, although they were of comparable age and popularity otherwise.
As a result, Draper said they may reallocate shelf space and consider where collections are placed or rotated.
“It was really great to see that a collection is performing better simply by being in a certain location,” said Draper.”
Besides offering such tangible assistance to the NPL, the St. Olaf team’s math practicum had other benefits for all participants.
Junior Rhodes, a psychology major, gained skills that may influence her professional interests.
“In my statistics and data science classes, professors have painted a picture of what it’s like to have a consulting role with a business,” said Rhodes.
“It was so valuable to get a firsthand look at what those positions would be like. The experience was gratifying and has rekindled my interest in pursuing opportunities related to statistics after college.”
For Roback, connecting his students to the library was personally meaningful.
“I raised three kids in Northfield and we leaned on the library quite a bit,” said Roback.
“The library adds a lot to the community, and we were able to bring a lot of cool data points to help the library set its direction and future priorities.”
Draper, who just marked her first anniversary at the NPL’s helm, is delighted with the cooperation and resources both St. Olaf and Carleton College provide, as evidenced by this recent project.
“There’s an outpouring of support from our college partners,” said Draper. “It’s a wonderful benefit to be able to bring students into the library—and we hope they get something from the experience, too.”