Northfield Hospital + Clinics has adjusted its policies to allow some visitors. This modification was made based on the improving COVID cases and rates.
According to a hospital news release, this expansion may be reversed if there is an increase in positive COVID cases. The visitor rules are specific by department.
All hospital patients may have two adult visitors. It does not have to be the same two visitors for the whole hospital stay. Children in the hospital may have one parent/guardian stay overnight. Patients with disabilities or dementia may have one designated support person stay overnight. Visitors must sign in at the department entrance.
Birth Center patients may have two adult visitors. Visitors must stay in the patient room and not be in the hallways. Visitors must sign in at the department entrance.
Outpatient surgery and endoscopy patients may have one visitor. Children having outpatient surgery may have two parents/guardians during their stay.
Emergency Department patients may have one adult visitor. Children may have two parents/guardians. Visitors must stay in the patient room, and are only allowed to reenter the Emergency Department one time after leaving.
Outpatients in hospital departments may have one visitor during appointments. This includes the Cancer Care & Infusion Center, Imaging, Same Day Surgery, Wound Healing Center, Breast Care Center, Lactation, and Lab. Children may have two parents/guardians during their appointment.
Hospital visiting hours are 9 a.m to 7 p.m.
In clinics:
Adult clinic patients may have one visitor.
Pediatric patients may have two parents/guardians (no siblings)
In all departments:
Visitors with any COVID-19 symptom are not allowed.
No visitors under age 18.
All visitors will be screened at the building entrance, including temperature. Those who show any symptom of COVID will not be allowed to enter.
All visitors must wear a medical mask at all times. If visitors do not have a medical mask, one will be provided. Any visitor who refuses to wear a medical mask will not be allowed into the facility.
Visitors must stay in the patient room. Visitors must exit the building when they leave the patient room. Visitors are not permitted in lounge areas, waiting rooms or cafeteria.
Visitor restrictions may be tightened up again if there’s an increase in COVID cases in the community. Visitor policies are based on best practices and the COVID positivity rate in Dakota County.
Visitor precautions are designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 to patients and staff, and to maintain a healing environment.