A Northfield man who admitted to selling pills containing a drug used to sedate large animals has been sentenced to 32 months in prison. Three people who ingested the pills in February 2018 reportedly overdosed on the drug. Each needed to be revived with several doses of an anti-opioid.
Joshua Edward Tarka, 25, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of third-degree drug sale after prosecutors amended the charges. Tarka was initially charged with seven felonies, including three counts of great bodily harm caused by the sale of illegal drugs.
Per a plea agreement with prosecutors, Rice County Judge Karie M. Anderson sentenced Tarka to 21 months for selling carfentanil, an opioid 10,000 times more potent than morphine, and 32 months for selling cocaine, found following his March 2018 arrest. The sentences will run concurrently. Tarka was also given credit for 353 days already served in jail.
Tarka was arrested following a traffic stop by Northfield police.
Defense attorneys tried to have evidence from the traffic stop, which they said was improperly conducted, suppressed. But Judge Joseph Beultel found that the stop conducted by Northfield police and ensuing pat down were legal and that evidence obtained from them could be used to prosecute Tarka.
While carfentanil is infrequently seen in the area, another strong opioid, fentanyl, is quite common.
“Fentanyl can kill you,” said Jack Riley, then the acting Drug Enforcement Administration deputy administrator. “Fentanyl is being sold as heroin in virtually every corner of our country. It’s produced clandestinely in Mexico, (also) comes directly from China. It is 40 to 50 times stronger than street-level heroin. A very small amount ingested or absorbed through your skin, can kill you.”
Carfentanil, a fentanyl-related substance not approved for use in humans, is being found by law enforcement with increasing frequency. The drug is so lethal, two grains can kill a human.