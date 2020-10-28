U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch rejected 2nd District candidate Tyler Kistner’s appeal of a lower court ruling that said the race against U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, will be decided during the Nov. 3 election.
Gorsuch, rejected the appeal by Kistner, a Prior Lake Republican, without comment and without sending it to the full court for consideration, according to a CNN story.
“Three different courts and five federal judges, including Justice Neil Gorsuch, have now confirmed what we have known all along: that the voters of Minnesota’s Second Congressional District deserve to have their voices heard as part of the November general election,” Craig said in a statement. “Tyler Kistner has made his case – three times – and it has been rejected three times.
“The real win today is for the voters of Minnesota’s Second Congressional District – who will have their voices heard as part of the November general election and have continuous representation in Congress.”
After Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks died on Sept. 21, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said a state law that says a major party candidate who dies within 79 days of Election Day would lead to a special election. It would have been held in February.
Craig said a federal law that says U.S. House members are elected in November preempts the state law. She has advocated for that saying that 2nd District residents need to have continuous representation in the House.
Kistner indicated that the issue isn’t over yet.
“We appreciate the Supreme Court’s timely response to our request,” he said in a Tuesday statement. “It’s unfortunate that Angie Craig is continuing to silence and disenfranchise thousands of her own constituents. As we have said before, we continue to urge Minnesotans to vote in the November 3rd election, and we look forward to debating the merits of this law in the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in November.”
Appeal rejected
Prior to Gorsuch’s ruling, the federal 8th Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Friday, left intact a judge’s ruling this month to let the race go on despite the death of Weeks, whose death was determined by the Southern Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office as accidental due to substance abuse, caused by ethanol and fentanyl toxicity.
In the three-judge panel’s ruling, Judge Steven Colloton wrote that Kistner was unlikely to win the case on its merits.
“Even if the death of a Republican or Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate could qualify as an exigent circumstance that would allow the state to cancel an election and trigger a vacancy in office, we think it unlikely that the rationale would extend to the death of a third-party candidate from a party with the modest electoral strength exhibited to date by the Legal Marijuana Now Party in Minnesota,” Colloton wrote.
Colloton wrote in the opinion that some voters might have skipped the race on their early ballots due to confusion around whether the race would go on. Voters had until Oct. 20 to swap out their ballots in Minnesota.
“The potential that some voters nonetheless forwent a vote for representative due to the (secretary of state’s) interim announcement is not sufficient to justify cancelling the election if federal law otherwise would not permit that step,” he wrote. “That a short period of uncertainty affected campaign fundraising and tactical decisions by the candidates also does not justify a stay of the injunction without a likelihood of success on the merits.”
The case has attracted considerable attention beyond Minnesota. The U.S. House of Representatives submitted an amicus brief that argued for an on-time election. Lawyers for the House wrote that there is value to having members of the chamber elected on the same day.
“Nothing makes it physically impossible to hold the election for this House seat on Election Day. Rather, Minnesota has made a policy choice that, in certain circumstances, an election should be postponed where a candidate has died,” the brief made public Friday reads in part. “But with respect to federal elections, the choice of an election date has been made by Congress, and Congress has not adopted Minnesota’s approach.”
Third party
In another twist in the 2nd District campaign, the Star Tribune reported on Tuesday that Weeks told a friend on May 20 he was recruited to run by 2nd District Republicans in an effort to “pull votes away” from Craig.
The Star Tribune said it was provided a voicemail by Weeks’ friend during which Weeks spoke about the effort to have him run as a liberal candidate and that those recruiting him were offering $15,000 for his campaign. Weeks’ cousin said that it is Weeks’ speaking on the voicemail, and the Star Tribune conducted an “independent comparison to other videos (Weeks) posted online before his death.”
Second District Republican Chairman Jeff Schuette told the Star Tribune that no one in his organization met with Weeks about running in the race but other conservatives in the district could have recruited him.
The Kistner and Craig’s campaigns declined to comment on the reporting.
It is not the first time that concerns were raised about Weeks’ entrance in the race near the filing deadline.
The Star Tribune reported the DFL Party filed an FEC complaint against Weeks in August for not filing a campaign finance report and dug up more than 100 social media posts in which Weeks professed support for Republican candidates and conservative policies. Weeks often took jabs at what he called the “fake news” and “socialist scum” in the Democratic Party.
The Minnesota Reformer also wrote about Weeks’ ties to the Republican Party, noting that “his Facebook page, which has changed significantly since he filed for office, had been a stream of pro-Trump, anti-Democratic posts during the 2016 and 2018 election cycles.”
Weeks told the Reformer that he had changed.
“(Trump) said some stuff I wanted to hear,” said Weeks. “And I was wrong. We evolve as people. If we don’t evolve and become better people, then who are we?”
According to the Star Tribune, Weeks’ campaign advisers were training him for debates and controlling his messaging, family and friends said. The Star Tribune also reported that Weeks wrote on his personal Facebook page that advisers had banned him from posting his opinions on social media because “I speak my mind sometimes.”