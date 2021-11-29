State statues require Minnesota cities with a population of over 500, counties, school districts to hold a meeting to allow public comment on its proposed property tax levy for the taxes payable year 2022 and the proposed budget for the taxes payable year 2022, or current school year budget in the case of school districts. These are typically called Truth in Taxation meetings.
This year, meetings must be held between Nov. 25 and Dec. 28. Cities and counties must adopt their 2022 property tax levies and budgets by Dec. 28. School districts must adopt their levies by that date.
School districts operate on a different fiscal calendar and adopt their levies in late spring.
What follows is a schedule of local Truth in Taxation meetings.
Rice County: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 in the Commissioners meeting room, Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. The board is expected vote on the 2022 levy and budget during its 8:30 a.m. Dec. 14 meeting.
City of Dennison: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at Dennison City Hall, 37622 Goodhue Ave., Dennison.
City of Dundas: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 in the city council chambers, Dundas City Hall, 100 Railway St., Dundas.
City of Lonsdale: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 in the council chambers, Lonsdale City Hall, 415 Central St., Lonsdale.
City of Nerstrand: no meeting required
City of Northfield: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 in the council chambers, Northfield City Hall, 801 Washington St., Northfield.
New Prague Schools: 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 in the Central Education campus board room, 410 Central Ave. N, New Prague.
Northfield Public Schools: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 in the district Office Boardroom, 201 Orchard St. W, Northfield. Enter through Door #2 on the north side of the building at Second Street W.
Tri-City United Public Schools: 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 in the TCU Performing Arts Center, 700 Fourth St. NW, Montgomery.