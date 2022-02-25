Man accused of assault with metal box Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email Feb 25, 2022 Feb 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Faribault man allegedly hit a woman he knows with a metal box, damaging the woman’s teeth.Chalin Riley Marcum, 20, was charged with felony assault and gross misdemeanor domestic assault Feb. 22 in Rice County District Court.Police were called to an assault at an apartment in Northfield on Feb. 19, according to a court complaint.A woman said Marcum threw objects at her, dragged her and punched her in the head multiple times. He also reportedly hit her in the face with a metal lockbox that was around 1-foot wide.One of the woman’s front teeth was partially broken off and another tooth was knocked loose. She also had cuts in and around her mouth and a bump above an eye, the charges say.Officers found blood and broken items strewn about the woman’s apartment.Marcum had left before officers arrived but he was later located and arrested. He has since been released from jail with an order to make a first court appearance on April 12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chalin Riley Marcum Assault Criminal Law Crime Law Police Tooth Officer Misdemeanor Metal Lockbox Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Christopher Fink Dancer, pilates instructor and St. Olaf graduate opens downtown movement studio County approves solar fields near Northfield Malecha leads underdog Raiders into Class AA state tournament Tax increment financing for Kraewood development approved by Northfield City Council Upcoming Events Feb 25 Unity on Division Fri, Feb 25, 2022 Feb 26 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Feb 26, 2022 Feb 28 Stepsister of Northfield AA Mon, Feb 28, 2022 Mar 2 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Mar 2, 2022 Mar 2 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Mar 2, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices