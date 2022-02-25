A Faribault man allegedly hit a woman he knows with a metal box, damaging the woman’s teeth.

Chalin Riley Marcum, 20, was charged with felony assault and gross misdemeanor domestic assault Feb. 22 in Rice County District Court.

Police were called to an assault at an apartment in Northfield on Feb. 19, according to a court complaint.

A woman said Marcum threw objects at her, dragged her and punched her in the head multiple times. He also reportedly hit her in the face with a metal lockbox that was around 1-foot wide.

One of the woman’s front teeth was partially broken off and another tooth was knocked loose. She also had cuts in and around her mouth and a bump above an eye, the charges say.

Officers found blood and broken items strewn about the woman’s apartment.

Marcum had left before officers arrived but he was later located and arrested. He has since been released from jail with an order to make a first court appearance on April 12.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments