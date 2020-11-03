The residents of Dundas voted for a change in the City Council makeup Tuesday by ushering in two new council members.
Luke La Croix and Luke Swartwood won the two seats open for the council. LaCroix, co-owner of Cartime Auto Center in Dundas, received 410 votes and Swartwood had 352 votes to gain their spots. Incumbent John Cruz finished fourth with 235 votes, behind Kim Hildahl, who had 322 votes. Former city administrator John McCarthy received 230 votes.
La Croix ran on a platform of improved communication between the city and residents.
“I’m just looking forward to working with the people on the council to make Dundas the best place it can be,” La Croix said. “We all live in this place together.”
Swartwood, a businessman, wants to make sure city services keep up with the needs of the city as it grows.
He said he plans on learning the process with the city government and that he’ll take a balanced approach.
Both La Croix and Swartwood felt voters thought the time had come for some new blood on the council
“I just think they were ready for some change and some fresh perspective,” Swartwood said.
Incumbent Chad Pribyl did not seek re-election. Cruz has served on council since 2013 when he took on the final two years of Nate Ryan’s term when Ryan resigned.