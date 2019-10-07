With more than 40 local artists stationed at 18 locations in and around Northfield and Faribault, this weekend’s ARTour will feature everything from ceramics, glasswork and painting to pottery, bookmaking and woodwork.
To give art enthusiasts more opportunities to stop by more studios, many ARTour locations will be opening from 4-8pm on Friday. All locations will be open from 10am-6pm on Saturday and 10am-5pm on Sunday. Admission for all locations is completely free, with some art available for purchase.
This year’s art tour figures to draw in artists and art lovers from across the region, with something for almost everyone to peruse and fall in love with. Each studio location will feature anywhere from one to seven local artists, with an incredible variety of art on display.
Tami Resler and Lyn Rein are serving as serving as co-chair of this year’s ArTour. Rein will also be a new artist on this year’s tour, while Resler is returning for only her second year.
Rein will be hosting guests at a studio in downtown Faribault along with her mother Donna Johnson. They will be sharing Norwegian-style pottery and rosemaling with guests. Rein says she’s loved learning to create the folk art of Norway with her mother.
Resler is only in her second year at ArTour but she’s been deeply involved with the Paradise Center since moving to Faribault in 2006. A potter with deep knowledge of Japanese techniques, Resler said she looks forward to sharing her work with ArTour attendees.
“I get really excited about (ArTour), because it is a way for people to experience art, talk to artists and learn more about art,” she said.
With five local artists on hand, Dee Teller and her husband Tom will be hosting one of the larger groupings of artists at their home studio west of Faribault. At her home, Teller will be hosting artists who specialize in everything from acrylic painting to handmade bookmaking to beadmaking.
“One thing that strikes you when you look at the publicity brochure is that everybody’s work is unique to itself,” said Teller. “Nobody’s work looks like anybody else's.”
Few people have been more involved in the south central Minnesota art scene than Dee Teller, who helped to found the ARTour 15 years ago. Although Teller may be “retired” from 27 years as an art teacher in the public schools, she continues to produce new art and regularly teaches art classes throughout the area.
Teller has long studied Asian artwork, going back to 1987 when she first studied at a Chinese art academy. Through integrating eastern and western art techniques in her painting and calligraphy, Teller expresses herself through unique artwork depicting horses, landscape and people.
Her husband Tom is a woodworker who has produced pieces from nearly a dozen different types of wood. He cites mesquite as his favorite type of Wood, and the Tellers regularly travel down to Texas and take along a chainsaw to cut down some Mesquite trees for Tom’s woodwork.
As a lifelong teacher and art lover, there are few things that Teller enjoys more than seeing handcrafted art, made by people who love art like she does, next to her own works. She relishes the opportunity to share that love of art with the community.
“(Art) is in your soul and there’s nothing you can do about it,” she said. “When you think about ancient times people drew before they could write…. If you want to create, you create. And that process brings so many people happiness.”