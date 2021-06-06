Northfield Fire Chief Gerry Franek estimates 3-4 acres of the Rice County landfill were burned in two fires this weekend — one Saturday evening and another early Sunday when mountains of trash reignited.
The cause of the fire, he said, is undetermined, and will likely remain that way. He expects there may have been a chemical reaction in the garbage dumped in the landfill on Hwy. 3 in Bridgewater Township, matches that caught fire or hot ashes from a grill that had been discarded.
"There no way to ever find out," he said.
The fire likely got out of control, Franek said, because it started after the landfill had closed for the day. Fires occur at the landfill from time to time, he said, but when attendants are present they can use portable water trucks to extinguish any fire before it spreads.
He asked attendants on duty at the landfill Sunday to be on alert for any spots that reignite, but by that evening had not been notified of any recurrence.
Firefighters were first called about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and cleared the scene about five hours later. But they were back again around 5:30 a.m. Sunday when the fire rekindled. That time, it took about four hours to put out.
Fighting fires at a landfill presents a particular kind of hazard, Franek said, as firefighters must navigate as much as 90 feet of trash. The firefighters used a compactor dozer to compress the trash so it's easier to walk on and a surfactant foam in addition to water to improve the wetting and saturation of the water and help penetrate any pockets or crevices between the layers of trash.
"You've got to take your time and do it right so people don't get hurt," said the chief. "It's so difficult to put out because (the fire) burns down and into the garbage."
Firefighters also needed to wear their breathing apparatus given the plastics and other materials in the trash that could give off toxic fumes.