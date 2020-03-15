Northfield Public Schools announced Sunday it would not immediately begin e-learning days on Wednesday after Gov. Tim Walz announced all public schools would close from at least Wednesday to March 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann said the district is planning the closure with Prairie Creek Charter, Arcadia Charter and St. Dominic Elementary schools. Those schools will also close Wednesday.
Families may opt to keep their students at home, and that would be an excused absence. The district advised families inform them if they do so.
After school continues Monday and Tuesday, there will be no school or e-learning days for Northfield Public Schools students Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Afterschool activities, practices, events and building rentals are canceled beginning Monday until at least March 30, including Community Education programs.
"This is an adaptation of our e-learning plan based on this emergency situation and it will allow teachers time to prepare longer-term online learning approaches should school closures extend beyond this initial period," the district stated.
Students will be able to check out as many school library books as they would like during the closure and over spring break. Students in grades 3-5 are expected to bring school iPads home on Tuesday and will receive additional instructions from the district. KidVentures and EarlyVentures will use a regular schedule Monday and Tuesday and will not be available between March 18 and March 30. Students with a need can access free meals Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week. The district will provide detailed information about available food service Monday.
Child care for parents who are health care workers or emergency workers will be provided.
"Unfortunately, we do not have the capacity to provide additional services to families in other professions," the district states. More information on child care services will be available Monday.
Charter Spectrum is providing free access to families impacted by school closures during the period. Families are advised to contact spectrum.com/browse/content/spectrum-internet-assist.
Walz ordered public schools to temporarily close to provide administrators and teachers time to plan to switch to distance learning as the number of people with COVID-19 increases, while health officials confirmed the state’s first cases of community transmission.
Minnesota’s case total rose to at least 35 Sunday, up 14 from Saturday. They included three cases of community transmission, in which the patients had no recent travel outside of Minnesota and no known exposure to an infected person.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover within weeks.
The district is compensating regularly scheduled employees for lost time due to the closure. The National Association of School Psychologists has prepared guidance for parents to speak with their children about COVID-19.
This is a developing story. Look to the News for more information Sunday night.