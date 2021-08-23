A Northfield area teen suffered life-threatening injuries in a Thursday night crash near Carleton College, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report released Monday.
The teenage girl was a passenger in a 2001 Honda Accord traveling west at about 10:30 p.m. on Hwy. 19 when it reportedly hit a bridge and then slid down the north embankment. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
Two other Northfield area teenage girls were passengers in the car. One of the two was reportedly unbelted. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was also an underage female. The three all reportedly received non life-threatening injuries.
None of the four teens were identified because of their age.
Also responding to the crash were the Northfield Police and Fire departments and Northfield Ambulance.