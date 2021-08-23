A Northfield area teen suffered life-threatening injuries in a Thursday night crash near Carleton College, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report released Monday.

The teenage girl was a passenger in a 2001 Honda Accord traveling west at about 10:30 p.m. on Hwy. 19 when it reportedly hit a bridge and then slid down the north embankment. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Two other Northfield area teenage girls were passengers in the car. One of the two was reportedly unbelted. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was also an underage female. The three all reportedly received non life-threatening injuries.

None of the four teens were identified because of their age. 

Also responding to the crash were the Northfield Police and Fire departments and Northfield Ambulance.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments