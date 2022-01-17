...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
Surrounded by members of the Northfield Human Rights Commission, Matt Hillmann, Northfield Public Schools superintendent (second from right, back row) received the 2022 Human Rights Award. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
"In recognition of his work to offer better support to immigrant families and for his capacity to listen to the Hispanic community in Northfield."
These words are engraved on the plaque presented to Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann last week by the Northfield Human Rights Commission.
"I am grateful to be recognized by the Human Rights Commission and proud of the courage our school leaders, teachers, and support staff have shown in our anti-racism work," said Hilllmann. "At the same time, we have so much more work ahead of us. We are committed to preparing every child for lifelong success, removing barriers, and helping them develop the tools to achieve the American Dream."
Mar Valdecantos, former vice chair of the Human Rights Commission, explained much of the reason for Hillmann's nomination was his willingness to listen to the immigrant community in Northfield and take action to effect change and offer improvements to the Northfield School District.
"He shows that he truly cares about the children of the immigrant community," said Valdecantos. "With his work and support, he is an example to follow."
For years, immigrant mothers wanted to organize a listening group with Matt Hillmann to express their views and hopes for the schools, she explained: "When Lucy González Mirón, at one of his regular visits to the Human Rights Commission, expressed the hope to have regular meetings with him and the group of mothers, Matt agreed and in the spring of 2021 the group started meeting three times per year."
Valdecantos helps with interpreting during the sessions.
"This channel of communication allows for Matt to listen directly from community members and also offer solutions," she said. "The group is very pleased with the support Matt is giving them, even when the conversations are difficult and the issues revolve around discrimination and racism at the schools, coming not only from students but teachers and schools administrators."
Valdecantos said Hillmann listens intently during the meetings, offers solutions and often promises he will look further into some of the issues and come back to the group with updates.