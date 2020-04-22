A split Northfield City Council opted to move forward with installing a second electric vehicle charging station in downtown.
The 4-3 vote means a charging station will be installed at the corner of Washington and Fifth streets.
Councilors David DeLong and Brad Ness and Mayor Rhonda Pownell voted no during Tuesday's meeting. The current station was installed last September in downtown Northfield along the Riverwalk thanks to a $7,000 Northfield Rotary Club grant.
The project is slated to cost $12,664. Plans call for Rotary Club to contribute $9,000 with the city paying the remaining $3,664 from the Climate Action Plan Implementation Fund. If the council didn’t approve the project, costs were projected to rise in May due to a change in software component costs.
“At this particular time, I don’t think it’s needed,” DeLong said of the second project. “It’s wanted.”
Ness questioned whether the project should take place as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hamper the economy.
“It’s a good project, but I don’t think the timing is quite right,” he said.
In supporting the motion, however, Councilor Jessica Peterson White said there’s evidence that governments that don’t spend sufficiently during economic downturns cause worsening economic conditions. To her, business owners and families need the government to invest in infrastructure.
Pownell said although the Washington Street location was a lower-cost option, the nearby parking lot is often full, leaving few places to park. She requested an electric vehicle charging station be placed on Seventh Street adjacent to Family Fare and Napa Auto Parts.
In a written statement provided to the council, Rotary member Richard DeBeau said the second station will attract more electric vehicle owners and shoppers to Northfield.
According to the Rotary Club, the site allows for users to walk to nearby restaurants and other establishments. The relatively low installation cost and flat terrain were also seen as pluses. Officials hope those traveling in electric vehicles from Rochester to the Twin Cities are motivated to stop in the community to charge their cars.
Supporters say the main motivation behind the second site is about building infrastructure and the anxiety EV drivers face due to a lack of charging stations.
Local efforts come amid a broader statewide effort to put more electric vehicles on the road to reduce climate change impacts. There were an estimated 10,000 electric vehicles in use last year in Minnesota, but state officials hope that number will grow to roughly 200,000 by 2030 as charging stations come to major highways across the country.
In addition to the current charging station, Carleton College has two, and St. Olaf College has one. In Dundas, a charging station is located just off Main Street, serving as essentially an electric box to charge vehicles.
Northfield Program Coordinator Beth Kallestad said use of the current station is up and down with peaks on the weekend. Use has been down this month because of a sharp decrease in car traffic due to the pandemic.
“This is one way to help us meet our Climate Action Plan goal,” Kallestad said of the second site.
At the new site, customers are expected to be charged $0.35 per kilowatt hour. There is no parking fee connected with charging.
Between Feb. 28 and March 15 at the current site, there were 22 charging sessions of less than four hours. The average time for charging is estimated at 1 hour, 55 minutes. Fee rates at nearby electric vehicle stations include 30 cents per kilowatt hour at Carleton College, a 30 cent flat fee in Burnsville, no charge in Lakeville and $1 per hour at Minnesota State University, Mankato.