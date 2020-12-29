The Northfield Hospital and Clinics Board of Directors earlier this month approved a five-year contract to implement a new electronic health records system administrators say will provide patients with easier access and convenience of use.
The board unanimously approved an agreement with Meditech to implement a new electronic health records program, Meditech as a Service, during a Dec. 17 meeting.
The service includes a one-time $1.3 million capital cost and ongoing $1.9 million annual operating expense — representing a $400,000 increased annual operating expense and $11.6 million estimated five-year cost. The new service could go live by January 2022.
The current system NH+C operates on is also owned by Meditech and has been in place since 2004. However, the new service is cloud-based, meaning computer system resources are on-demand without direct, active management by the user. Meditech as a Service is hosted by the company in a Google data center and uses advanced technology.
NH+C Director of Communications Betsy Spethmann said there are multiple benefits with the upgrade: the new system is easier to integrate with third parties and can integrate medical information directly to the electronic health records system. Also, the new system can be integrated with wearable health devices, like Fitbits, and patients can then add that information to patient medical charts to share with providers. The contract is seen as a way for the hospital system to immediately exit if it so chooses, compared to previous five- to seven-year agreements.
Spethmann added that the new service also allows video visits to be integrated to a records system, an option considered especially beneficial as the pandemic moves more appointments online. She noted Meditech as a Service is expected to improve the convenience and effectiveness of patient care at NH+C.
The agreement came after NH+C completed a needs assessment and evaluated several electronic health records options. Then COVID-19 came earlier this year, causing administrators to move more quickly to digital care to combat the spread of the disease.
NH+C Director of Information Technology/Information Security Officer Vern Lougheed said the new format is easier to use and access internally and externally, is more agile and allows for more information to be released in a shorter timeframe. Meditech as a Service is seen as the only option that protects NH+C from any disruption.
“This became much more appealing to us,” said Chief Financial Officer Scott Edin.
Board member Fred Rogers agreed. “This is great work,” he said.