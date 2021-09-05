Under the warm lat summer sun, the sounds of tractors old and new filled the Rice County Steam and Gas Engines Showgrounds, accompanied by the occasional steam engine whistle.
Visitors of all ages headed toward the Dundas showgrounds Labor Day weekend to take a step back in time and learn how things were done back in the day.
Whether there to watch or participate in the tractor pull, hop on the miniature train for a quick ride, scout the flea market for unique treasures or take part in a hands-on demonstration, the three-day event was enjoyed by many.
Shieldsville's Mark Kline, the lead engineer for the 36-120 Rumley steam engine brought an opportunity for others to learn about the large machines. Taking part in the show for the last 12 to 13 years now, Kline has come to enjoy the idea of bringing history to modern-day folks, educating people about how things used to be.
Throughout the weekend, Kline said many visitors thanked board members/working members for putting the show on this year, and were particularly grateful to be able to attend it after last year's cancellation.
"We like to provide educational entertainment," said Kline of brining the steam engine to the show each year. "We are always looking for new members. People enjoy what we do."
While standing up in a neighboring steam engine to the 36-120 Rumley, Will Lins, Tanner Miller and Joe Lins of Prior Lake-Savage, agreed that it's not often one can see all of the old machinery.
"It's an experience you can't get anywhere else," said Joe Lins, who helped operate Terry and Greg Barta's steam engine with Miller and Will.
Mixed in vendors and participants old and new are longtime participants Dave and Jackie Irey. The Edina couple have participated in the Rice County Steam and Gas Engines Show for the last couple of decades. Dave estimates 10+ years at the Dundas showgrounds and about about 22 years at the Malecha Bros Farm.
An auto mechanic by trade, Dave went to a couple shows in Jordan in 1969. Since then, he's collected smaller steam engines, and recently dabbled in building model gas engines as a hobby. Along with a small sampling of Dave's model gas engines was a buggy Jackie says he built from pictures.
"There really isn't much he can't do," Jackie said of Dave's talents.
Dave enjoys everything about threshing shows and especially likes striking up conversations with others. Over the weekend, they met a group of people from Iowa, who Jackie says were "just a hoot."
Jackie loves just being outside and spending time with her husband of almost 60 years. Doing most everything together since 1964, Jackie, who enjoys quilting, says Dave attends quilt shows with her and she attends threshing shows with him.
"We enjoy each other's company," said Jackie.