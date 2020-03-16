St. Olaf College and Carleton College will shift to online courses when their spring terms begin April 6 after extended spring breaks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Olaf courses will be online only for at least two weeks, after an extended spring break that begins Friday. Carleton announced Thursday it will shift the start of spring term back a week and teach at least the first half of the semester online.
St. Olaf President David Anderson said Saturday the college will decide April 10 whether, and, if so, when to resume in-person classes. He added the college will continue to offer instruction, either online or in-person, through the rest of the semester. St. Olaf Associate Dean of Students for Residence Life Pamela McDowell is expected to be in touch with students to inform them of guidelines for remaining on campus and what to do with belongings during the revised schedule.
"The recent decision by airlines drastically to reduce flights and capacity, the possibility of further restrictions on domestic travel, and the concerns many of you are expressing for your well-being have prompted us to change course," Anderson said Saturday. "If you must, given travel concerns, leave campus before the end of the week, you should. If concerns for your well-being make you uncomfortable remaining on campus, you should also leave before the end of the week."
Carleton School President Steven Poskanzer said in a public statement faculty need to design courses to stand alone as online courses for the entire term.
Poskanzer said students should plan to leave campus by Wednesday to limit the number of students on campus, and thus limit the probable spread of coronavirus. Room and board fees will be proportionately reduced.
Anderson said the college is open this week.
"This is all happening so quickly that your professors may not be ready to teach online this week," he said. "The guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health regarding social distancing and the steps the college has taken in light of those guidelines remain in place."
St. Olaf’s decision came two days after Carleton College made its announcement.
"We know we could have made this decision sooner," Anderson said. "The challenging thing about this pandemic is that it pits two of our most deeply held values against each other. The first, and most important, is your safety and well-being. The other is our belief that education happens best in person, in community, on the Hill. We are doing our best to manage this conflict between those two values. Thank you for your patience."
Domestic and international Carleton work-related travel is prohibited through at least April 30. Carleton-sponsored spring sports have been suspended until further notice, and planned speakers or other large campus events scheduled in the first half of the term are canceled.
“We believe that the decision to limit the number of people on campus will reduce the risk of contagion, protect those who are most vulnerable, limit the chances of more disruptive actions later, and enable students to get home while travel options still exist,” Poskanzer said. “We will continue to follow guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in future decision-making. We will share additional details in the coming days and do our best to answer your questions as they arise.”
The Carleton Perlman Center for Learning and Teaching and Academic Technologists has hosted workshops and drop-in sessions for faculty to redesign their courses for online instruction, considered uncharted territory for the college.
Poskanzer added he hopes students can return to campus and resume face-to-face classes after midterm break on May 5.
“We believe — based on the most current information available — that this is the best way to protect our students, faculty, staff and neighbors, and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Poskanzer said.
Poskanzer said medical experts have advised the college that the situation in the U.S. is expected to worsen over the next several weeks. He sees the college’s ability to handle an on-campus outbreak as “very limited,” adding that “would risk overwhelming the Northfield health care system.”
"During that extended break, faculty and staff will continue working on plans and preparations should we need to quickly shift to online instruction at a later date," the college stated last week. "At this time there is no plan to shift to online instruction, but as you well know, the situation is evolving rapidly and this could change at any point. Please take all class materials, medications, and other essential items with you when you leave for spring break."