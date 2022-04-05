Like most children growing up in the United States, Sam Temple loved Disney. But unlike the majority of kids who love the talking animals, colorful heroes and beautiful princesses, Temple wasn’t drawn to the cartoon characters as much as he was to the character of Disney himself.
Temple, a local historian, actor and broadcaster, said his early fascination with the creative genius behind the famous animations and theme parks began at an early age.
“I was in fourth grade at Nerstrand Elementary School,” said Temple, “and our assignment was to write about a famous person. After my mother and I found a biography of Walt Disney at the Buckham Library, I have a vivid memory of gobbling up that Disney book.”
Temple has converted his early obsession with Uncle Walt, as the animator, film producer and entrepreneur was affectionately called, and deep knowledge of America’s storyteller into an eight-week class for Cannon Valley Elder Collegium.
Every Friday afternoon through the end of May, 15 CVEC students will gather at the Rice County Historical Society in Faribault with Temple to examine Disney — both his wonders and his warts.
“We’ll look at the myth, the man, and the legend of Disney,” he said. “Who had a nostalgic blind spot for America.”
Temple said there have been accusations but little historical evidence that Disney was anti-sematic, racist and sexist.
“He was a naïve, small-town guy who found a way to be the boss and thrive as the head of a animation and film studio,” Temple said.
Temple, a member of Faribault’s Planning Commission and Heritage Preservation Commission, said he was excited to teach a different kind of history by tackling that of a complex individual like Disney.
“I want to go beyond the brand, the image and the biography,” he said. “To analyze and understand the legacy and distinct impact upon a country that Disney left behind.”
But why Walt Disney?
Modern American culture has become inextricably linked to the intellectual property and brand awareness of one corporation: The Walt Disney Company, explained Temple.
The eponymous man behind the brand has been mythologized and, in turn, demonized following his 1966 death, he said. “That’s why a deeper understanding of the story of this man can lead us to better understand the American identity, and the stories we tell ourselves to understand our culture.”
As the city of Northfield’s public broadcasting station manager, Temple also owns and operates Steamboat Media Company, LLC. With a background as a performer and director of local theatrical productions, Temple enlisted his best broadcasting voice to read an introduction to the class by Disney biographer Neal Gabler from the book “Walt Disney: Triumph of the American Imagination.”
“Gabler’s book and “Walt Disney: An American Original” by Bob Thomas are the two best biographies,” he said. “But I’ve assigned only the Thomas book as required reading for class.”
Carol Rutz, executive director of CVEC, said Temple was a favorite instructor based on the responses gleaned from post-course surveys. While Temple’s previous class, “A Beautiful Dream—Historic Figures of Early Faribault” was filled last spring, she said class numbers had tapered off slightly this year.
Perhaps that market was saturated and people were ready for a new topic, she said.
Of the 15 women signed up for the Disney class, three or four of them said as they introduced themselves they were taking the class because of Temple.
“Our students really like Sam,” Rutz said. “He’s solid. He’s a star.”
Rutz said that when Temple first pitched the idea for a class about Disney he went through the usual channel of sending the curriculum director a formal proposal.
“We do not have a straight up film course right now, so we figured this wasn’t a bad substitute,” Rutz said.
She noted that they were more concerned about him teaching two classes in one term than about proposing a brand new class.
“We’ve been impressed with his energy, materials and knowledge,” said Rutz. “He knows exactly how to speak with and deal with people three times his age.”