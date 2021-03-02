The Northfield City Council is signaling its support for proposed state rules that would put stricter environmental standards on vehicle manufacturers, a plan that has drawn a lawsuit from a prominent Minnesota car manufacturers union.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is considering adopting a clean cars standard, an approach requiring vehicle manufacturers to deliver vehicles to the market that produce lower emissions of greenhouse gases and other air pollutants. The rulemaking is seen as enabling Minnesota to adopt both the Low Emission Vehicle and Zero Emission Vehicle standards. Fourteen other states have reportedly adopted the measure. The proposed standards, currently under review, would not take effect until 2025 if approved by the MPCA.
Councilor Brad Ness was the lone no vote. In doing so, he said during a March 2 meeting, that he had learned from Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, that if the proposal is adopted, the emissions standards would “rattle” the state’s economy, harm rural communities, and cause a decrease in demand for new vehicles and increase in prices.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell said the proposal “is good for the environment” and needs to move forward to ensure cleaner cars and less emissions. The council’s Climate Action Plan, adopted in November 2019, includes goals of being carbon-free by 2040 and switching energy sources from fossil fuels to clean electricity in buildings and travel.
In seeking the resolution of support for Clean Cars Minnesota, the MPCA has noted that transportation is considered the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, both nationally and in Minnesota. Tailpipe emissions are reportedly seen as one of the main sources of exposure to harmful air pollutants across the state.
In passing the resolution, the council indicated that reducing those emissions would especially benefit communities of color and low-income residents, groups that have reportedly been disproportionately exposed to such pollution. Northfield Program Coordinator Beth Kallestad said pollutants annually lead to 2,000-4,000 deaths and 800 emergency room visits statewide.
The Next Generation Energy Act of 2007 directed the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% in 2015, 30% by 2025, and 80% by 2050. However, the 2015 target had not been met, and the state is not on pace to meet the other benchmarks. Nineteen of the 43 electric vehicle models available in the U.S. can be purchased in Minnesota.
The proposed rules have also proven controversial at the Legislature. According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association sued the MPCA over the proposal. State Republicans, meanwhile, have threatened to try again to strip the state regulator of rule-making authority on auto emissions. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, includes the allegation that the state lacks the authority to regulate motor vehicle emissions. President Donald Trump revoked California’s waiver under the Clean Air Act to set its own stricter vehicle standards.