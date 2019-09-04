Wednesday, Sept. 4
Joseph Lee Heywood Graveside Memorial Service, noon, Northfield Cemetery, South Division Street across from the high school.
Joseph Lee Heywood Distinguished Service Award Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Northfield Ballroom on Highway 3 North. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Baby station, noon to 8 p.m., 706 S. Division St.
Entertainment Center “Townie Night,” 5 p.m. to midnight, Fifth and Water Street. Valid identifications are required.
Beer pouring competition, past DJJD general chairpersons versus past DJJD ambassadors.
Mark Ross & the Three-Nineteen, 8 p.m. to midnight
Giddy-up horse races. Registration is at 5 p.m. at Premier Bank, on the intersection of Fifth Street and Washington.
Carnival, 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway Three and Fifth Street. Wrist Band Night is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ticket sale locations are available at www.djjd.org.
Pedal tractor pull, 5:30 p.m. between Fourth and Fifth streets on Division
Bingo on Bridge Square, 6 p.m. until midnight
Thursday Night Thunder Division, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. between Fifth and Sixth streets. Attendees will meet local motorsport racing teams, and family fun with autographs and games will be available.
“The Great Northfield Robbery: A Love Story,” 7:30 p.m. at Northfield Arts Guild Theater. Tickets are $14 adults and $12 for seniors and students.
Friday, Sept. 6
Ambassador/James Gang school visits, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Baby station, noon to 8 p.m., 706 S. Division St.
Entertainment Center, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fifth and Water streets.
Uncle Chunk, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Carnival, 5 p.m., Highway 3 and Fifth Street
Bingo on Bridge Square, 6 p.m. to midnight
“The Great Northfield Robbery: A Love Story,” 7:30 p.m. Northfield Arts Guild Theater. Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for seniors and students.
P.R.C.A. Professional Rodeo, 8 p.m., First Responders Night, Jesse James Arena, Highway 3 South. Fire hats from Frandsen Bank are provided. General admission presale tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 to 10. Children under 2 are free. Tickets are available at Dokmo, Family Fare Supermarket and Ziggy’s. Same-day tickets are available on rodeo grounds two hours before the performance. The beer garden will be open before and after the rodeo. Valid identifications are required.
Saturday, Sept. 7
38th annual Jesse James Bike Tour, Northfield Middle School. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the race begins at 9 a.m. Interested participants can register online or the same day. More information is available at www.JesseJamesBikeTour.org.
Raider Derby, registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m., soapbox car racing. At the intersection of Third and Orchard streets (Longfellow School).
Baby station, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 706 S. Division St.
Defeat of Jesse James Days car show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Riverside Park. Admission is $2. Children 15 and under are free with a paid adult.
Rotary market bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Park, Fourth and Winona streets.
Kiddie parade, 9:30 a.m., Sixth and Division streets
Vintage baseball (1870 rules), noon, Northfield Silver Stars vs. St. Croix Base Ball Club, Sibley soccer fields
Northfield craft raid, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Northfield Ice Arena
Northfield Arts Guild Riverfront Fine Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cannon River Walkway
Carnival, 11 a.m., Highway 3 and Fifth Street
Bingo on Bridge Square, noon-midnight
Cornhole tournament, noon, Entertainment Center. Teams must pre-register through djjd.org. The number of teams is limited.
The Border Hookups, 7 to 9 p.m.
The Farmer’s Daughters, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
P.R.C.A. Professional Rodeo, 2 p.m., Jesse James Arena, Highway 3 South. Free cowboy hats will be provided to the first 400 paid children from Edina Realty. General admission presale tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 to 10. Children under 2 are free. Tickets are available at Dokmo, Family Fare Supermarket and Ziggy’s. Same-day tickets are available on rodeo grounds two hours before the performance.
DJJD beard contest, 6 p.m. Division Street (following the final bank raid re-enactment.) There is a $15 entry fee that includes an official button and shirt. Details are available at djjd.org.
“The Great Northfield Robbery: A Love Story,” 7:30 p.m. Northfield Arts Guild Theater. Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for seniors/students.
P.R.C.A. Professional Rodeo, 8 p.m., Jesse James Arena, Highway 3 South. “Give cancer the boot” night fundraiser for Northfield Hospital’s Breast Care and Infusion Centers. General admission presale tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 to 10. Children under 2 are free. Tickets are available at Dokmo, Family Fare Supermarket and Ziggy’s. Same-day tickets are available on rodeo grounds two hours before the performance.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Defeat of Jesse James Days run/walk (15K/5K) for Northfield Shares, Grand Event Center, 316 Washington St. Registration is from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., and the run/walk begins at 8 a.m.
Antique tractor and truck pull registration, 9 a.m., the pull 9 a.m., at Jesse James Arena.
VFW breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., children under 10 are $4 and adults are $8.
Baby station, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 706 S. Division St.
Northfield Arts Guild Riverfront Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cannon River Walkway
Ambassador VIP Reception, 10 a.m., Northfield Middle School
Rotary market bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Central Park, Fourth and Winona streets
Carnival, noon to 6 p.m., Highway 3 and Fifth Street.
Bingo on Bridge Square, noon to 8 p.m.
Entertainment Center, noon to 6 p.m., Fifth and Water streets. A valid identification is required. A special appearance after the Grand Parade by the Minnesota Pipes & Drums is planned.
Grand Parade, 2 p.m., Division Street. Rescue squad duck race 15 minutes after the parade at the Fourth Street bridge. Five dollar tickets available at the Bingo stand. First place prize is $1,000, the second-place winner is awarded $300, and the third-place finisher wins $150.