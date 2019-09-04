DJJD Recap 1

The weather was ideal for the 2018 iteration of Defeat of Jesse James Days. Here, attendees make their way about Bridge Square, which was littered with food stands, beer and music during the celebration. (Anne Kopas/Northfield News)

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Joseph Lee Heywood Graveside Memorial Service, noon, Northfield Cemetery, South Division Street across from the high school.

Joseph Lee Heywood Distinguished Service Award Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Northfield Ballroom on Highway 3 North. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Baby station, noon to 8 p.m., 706 S. Division St.

Entertainment Center “Townie Night, 5 p.m. to midnight, Fifth and Water Street. Valid identifications are required.

Beer pouring competition, past DJJD general chairpersons versus past DJJD ambassadors.

Mark Ross & the Three-Nineteen, 8 p.m. to midnight

Giddy-up horse races. Registration is at 5 p.m. at Premier Bank, on the intersection of Fifth Street and Washington.

Carnival, 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway Three and Fifth Street. Wrist Band Night is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ticket sale locations are available at www.djjd.org.

Pedal tractor pull, 5:30 p.m. between Fourth and Fifth streets on Division

Bingo on Bridge Square, 6 p.m. until midnight

Thursday Night Thunder Division, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. between Fifth and Sixth streets. Attendees will meet local motorsport racing teams, and family fun with autographs and games will be available.

“The Great Northfield Robbery: A Love Story, 7:30 p.m. at Northfield Arts Guild Theater. Tickets are $14 adults and $12 for seniors and students.

Friday, Sept. 6

Ambassador/James Gang school visits, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Baby station, noon to 8 p.m., 706 S. Division St.

Entertainment Center, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fifth and Water streets.

Uncle Chunk, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Carnival, 5 p.m., Highway 3 and Fifth Street

Bingo on Bridge Square, 6 p.m. to midnight

“The Great Northfield Robbery: A Love Story, 7:30 p.m. Northfield Arts Guild Theater. Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for seniors and students.

P.R.C.A. Professional Rodeo, 8 p.m., First Responders Night, Jesse James Arena, Highway 3 South. Fire hats from Frandsen Bank are provided. General admission presale tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 to 10. Children under 2 are free. Tickets are available at Dokmo, Family Fare Supermarket and Ziggy’s. Same-day tickets are available on rodeo grounds two hours before the performance. The beer garden will be open before and after the rodeo. Valid identifications are required.

Saturday, Sept. 7

38th annual Jesse James Bike Tour, Northfield Middle School. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the race begins at 9 a.m. Interested participants can register online or the same day. More information is available at www.JesseJamesBikeTour.org.

Raider Derby, registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m., soapbox car racing. At the intersection of Third and Orchard streets (Longfellow School).

Baby station, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 706 S. Division St.

Defeat of Jesse James Days car show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Riverside Park. Admission is $2. Children 15 and under are free with a paid adult.

Rotary market bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Park, Fourth and Winona streets.

Kiddie parade, 9:30 a.m., Sixth and Division streets

Vintage baseball (1870 rules), noon, Northfield Silver Stars vs. St. Croix Base Ball Club, Sibley soccer fields

Northfield craft raid, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Northfield Ice Arena

Northfield Arts Guild Riverfront Fine Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cannon River Walkway

Carnival, 11 a.m., Highway 3 and Fifth Street

Bingo on Bridge Square, noon-midnight

Cornhole tournament, noon, Entertainment Center. Teams must pre-register through djjd.org. The number of teams is limited.

The Border Hookups, 7 to 9 p.m.

The Farmer’s Daughters, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

P.R.C.A. Professional Rodeo, 2 p.m., Jesse James Arena, Highway 3 South. Free cowboy hats will be provided to the first 400 paid children from Edina Realty. General admission presale tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 to 10. Children under 2 are free. Tickets are available at Dokmo, Family Fare Supermarket and Ziggy’s. Same-day tickets are available on rodeo grounds two hours before the performance.

DJJD beard contest, 6 p.m. Division Street (following the final bank raid re-enactment.) There is a $15 entry fee that includes an official button and shirt. Details are available at djjd.org.

“The Great Northfield Robbery: A Love Story, 7:30 p.m. Northfield Arts Guild Theater. Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for seniors/students.

P.R.C.A. Professional Rodeo, 8 p.m., Jesse James Arena, Highway 3 South. “Give cancer the boot” night fundraiser for Northfield Hospital’s Breast Care and Infusion Centers. General admission presale tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 to 10. Children under 2 are free. Tickets are available at Dokmo, Family Fare Supermarket and Ziggy’s. Same-day tickets are available on rodeo grounds two hours before the performance.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Defeat of Jesse James Days run/walk (15K/5K) for Northfield Shares, Grand Event Center, 316 Washington St. Registration is from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., and the run/walk begins at 8 a.m.

Antique tractor and truck pull registration, 9 a.m., the pull 9 a.m., at Jesse James Arena.

VFW breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., children under 10 are $4 and adults are $8.

Baby station, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 706 S. Division St.

Northfield Arts Guild Riverfront Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cannon River Walkway

Ambassador VIP Reception, 10 a.m., Northfield Middle School

Rotary market bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Central Park, Fourth and Winona streets

Carnival, noon to 6 p.m., Highway 3 and Fifth Street.

Bingo on Bridge Square, noon to 8 p.m.

Entertainment Center, noon to 6 p.m., Fifth and Water streets. A valid identification is required. A special appearance after the Grand Parade by the Minnesota Pipes & Drums is planned.

Grand Parade, 2 p.m., Division Street. Rescue squad duck race 15 minutes after the parade at the Fourth Street bridge. Five dollar tickets available at the Bingo stand. First place prize is $1,000, the second-place winner is awarded $300, and the third-place finisher wins $150.

