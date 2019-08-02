The Northfield Community Action Center expects to open a fourth emergency shelter within the next week to help more people who are experiencing homelessness transition to a healthy environment.
The shelter, expected to be one or two bedrooms, is meant to house people undergoing a housing crisis, whether the temporary tenants are an evicted family, a parent and children or single adult fleeing domestic violence, or someone who has been evicted from their previous residence due to a medical-related reason.
The new shelter will add to three emergency shelters dispersed throughout the community. The locations of the shelters are not public for security purposes.
“For Northfield, and especially for CAC as a community-based organization, we really believe in emergency (shelters) built into the community, rather than a specialized space,” said CAC Executive Director Scott Wopata.
Funding for the fourth shelter was secured through a one-time investment from the Minnesota Department of Human Services after the CAC approached the state through grant applications. The state has committed to paying unit rental costs per month for two years while the CAC provides food service access, help with finding employment and mental health referrals.
Approximately half of people in the emergency shelters are estimated to be under 18.
To Wopata, people often imagine homelessness as someone sleeping on a park bench, but a majority of the time that is not the case. He said there is a misperception that most people using CAC services are not from out of town, but an estimated 80 percent of its clients are Northfielders. He estimated approximately 20 percent are new to Northfield or have not been able to find housing anywhere else.
Wopata views homelessness as sometimes leading to generational impacts for children, causing mental health issues and substance abuse.
“You can have a neighbor in your apartment who has a small, what seems like a small mishap happen, and all of a sudden they lose their job and all of a sudden they end up on the street,” he said. “It’s not some stranger on a park bench. It’s the mom and her 6-year-old daughter who now don’t know where they are going to stay, and that’s often who the CAC is providing support for.”
An estimated 11 percent of families the CAC served in emergency shelters in the 2017-18 period were led by young adults 18 to 24 years old. Approximately 25 percent of people they served in that time went to permanent housing, 37 percent moved into transitional housing. The CAC typically has five to 15 people on the waiting list for emergency shelter housing, but that number fluctuates. The organization hopes to house approximately 15 to 20 people each year in every shelter.
Wopata estimated the CAC provided 1,028 nights of shelter last year.
The shelters typically have a shorter length of stay, ranging from one to two nights to three to four months to help clients' situations stabilize.
“For years, CAC has had a waiting list for our emergency shelters,” Wopata said. “It keeps you up at night to use the words 'waiting list' and 'emergency' in the same sentence. This expansion will allow for more resources to be allocated for the most vulnerable individuals and families in our community.”
Wopata said he is thankful to have community partners like the Northfield Police Department. Sometimes people in need who come in after hours speak to clergy or police officers, who can access CAC emergency resources to gain access to local hotels, allowing the CAC to follow up the next day.
Wopata noted a family in a unique circumstance has requested emergency housing at least five times over the last week, but all shelters are full.
“It’s unsustainable cost-wise to use motels all the time, so we limit those and try to use those more in winter, when it’s a life safety issue,” he said.
Two of the three existing units have been the result of a successful program in partnership with the Northfield HRA. The HRA owns two units and rents them out to the CAC at a reduced monthly rate.
The CAC sometimes refers those they serve to care centers or to specialized places like Ruth’s House or HOPE Center.
Wopata said homelessness is not often solved by only placing the homeless in a home but requires a deeper approach addressing the underlying reasons why they were homeless.
He said by opening the fourth shelter, the CAC is further showing its commitment.
“Both that we’re committed to the community, but we’re also committed to our mission about really providing emergency and basic need supports for families,” Wopata said. “We’ve just seen too often where, without this type of support, without housing, nothing will get better.”