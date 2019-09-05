The Tavern of Northfield is now pegging November/December as a possible re-opening date after a kitchen fire in an upstairs restaurant caused significant water damage in June.
The Tavern has been closed since the June 30 fire, which was caused by an unattended cooking fire at Chapati Indian Restaurant. A pot on a stove with food on it became on-fire after heat was applied.
Restaurant equipment, a majority of it damaged, has been moved out of the Tavern. Kitchen flooring, walls and ceiling were soaked in water following the fire and need to be replaced. Insurance claims are being evaluated, and insurance adjusters have evaluated the restaurant space.
Archer House and Tavern of Northfield Co-Owner Brett Reese said the restaurant has served an important role in Northfield for 35 years and is one of the few local establishments that offer a full-service breakfast.
“The space is set up ideally for a restaurant,” he said.
“It’s just a matter of time,” he said of when it will re-open.
Reese said Chapati sustained less damage from the fire. The restaurant recently re-opened.