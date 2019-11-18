Two local organizations recently announced a collaboration intended to make up for financial and other difficulties Laura Baker Services Association employees face due to insufficient government funding.
The initiative, a partnership between the Community Action Center of Northfield and Laura Baker Services, an organization that provides housing, education, support and other services to clients with special needs, is meant to be a cross-staffing pilot that provides support and services to Laura Baker employees.
The Community Action Center is expected to fund a part-time community advocate position assigned to support LBSA employees “by providing holistic, community-embedded solutions and resources in areas where challenges are being faced,” a press release states.
“Through the work of the community advocate position, a cohesive, layered set of supports will empower individuals to address issues that come up outside of work in a safe environment,” the release states. “Accessing the community advocate will be voluntary and completely confidential.”
A press release states the CAC and Laura Baker became aware that Laura Baker employees faced similar challenges already being addressed by the CAC in areas such as housing, transportation, childcare, problem-solving, food access and crisis support.
“At LBSA and across the nation, the growing shortage and high turnover rate of direct support positions has reached a crisis level,” the release stated. “Low wages and minimal benefits, caused by fixed Medicaid reimbursement rates, are significant reasons for this turnover. The mandated rate is also one of the main reasons this segment of the workforce faces challenges and barriers outside of work.”
Laura Baker Services Executive Director Sandi Gerdes said Medicaid reimbursements have not increased since 2014. That has made it difficult for the organization to be able to pay their employees sufficiently. She noted because of that, employees have tried to find new jobs so they can become more financially stable.
In the release, Gerdes thanked the CAC for recognizing the importance of the initiative.
“Because of this cross-staffing initiative, our workforce will be better supported and equipped with resources to address challenges in their lives,” she said. “The ripple effect of this is so powerful to employees, our clients and the community at large.”
Organizers say the program not only impacting those directly affected, but their families and employers who benefit from more stable environments.
“Further strengthened alongside community partners like LBSA, we can take powerful leadership roles in identifying and approaching systemic issues in our community,” Community Action Center Executive Director Scott Wopata said in the release. “We are committed to supporting LBSA employees with resources that are specific, tailored and informed by their needs.”