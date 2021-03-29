Almost exactly a year since it was first launched, a state grant program to help veterans through the pandemic is winding down, but there’s still significant precariousness among the more than 300,000 veterans who call Minnesota home.
With funding running low, Waseca County Veterans Services Officer Chris Hinton said he expects applications for the state’s COVID-19 Disaster Relief Grant and special needs grant to be shuttered by the end of the week, marking the end of the road for two programs that have provided a financial lifeline for veterans in need.
Hinton said that both grants were enormously beneficial for local veterans, especially those who had been on low or fixed incomes even before the crisis or who lost their jobs amid the pandemic and associated lockdowns. Nationally, the veteran unemployment rate spiked from historic lows in 2019 to double digits in 2020. In February 2019, the unemployment rate for U.S. veterans was 3.1%. This February, it's at 5.2%.
Minnesota's veterans had an unemployment rate of 8.3% in 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“It really went a long way toward helping them, especially if they lost their job," Hinton he said of the programs.
The programs were funded as part of a $300 million coronavirus response bill passed by the Minnesota legislature at the end of last March. A few weeks later, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order authorizing the distribution of $6.2 million to the two grant programs. Both programs are available to all Minnesota veterans who have suffered economic hardship due to the crisis. With a short application process that can be completed online, the grants quickly get money to veterans that can be spent as needed.
The COVID-19 Disaster Relief Grant was a wholly new program that provides $1,000 for Minnesota veterans to help mitigate additional financial costs and economic damage due to coronavirus or the executive orders issued by Walz since March 13, 2020.
The other is an extension of the state's long-established special needs grant program. Under the program, veterans can access up to $3,000 to cover essential expenses they would not be able to otherwise afford. Eligible expenses include utility bills, auto insurance, rent or mortgage payments, and medical bills. While veterans are normally only allowed to access the program once in a lifetime, an exception has been made for the COVID crisis.
Tracy McBroom, Rice County Veterans Services Officer, said that need has remained steady throughout the pandemic. According to McBroom, Rice County veterans received $53,000 in assistance through the two grant programs in 2020, and $17,000 in 2021.
With the Veterans Services Office shut down due to COVID, McBroom handles most requests for assistance over the phone. However, more technologically savvy veterans are able to get help through e-benefits as well.
A key part service provided by local Veterans Services Offices are the transportation vans, which often shuttle veterans to and from appointments at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis.
Over the last several weeks, daily van rides have shuttled veterans to the Veterans Affairs Hospital for COVID vaccines. Approximately 40% of the 120,000 veterans served by the VA in Minneapolis and St. Cloud have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and the program opened to all veterans weeks ago.
In addition to Veterans Service Offices, American Legion posts have provided significant support for veterans throughout the pandemic. Dan Lee of Legion Post 43 in Faribault said that many of its members are currently living under significant financial distress.
“Shutdown has affected a lot of our members who don't are financially strapped, who don’t have a lot of family members,” he said.
For much of last year, area Legions were closed due to the pandemic. Fast forward to now and veterans have begun returning, particularly as they receive their COVID vaccines. Yet the scars of the last year are likely to linger for some time.
Life under lockdown has been hard for many veterans. Veterans traditionally have elevated rates of suicide. Kirk Mansfield of the nonprofit 23 to Zero in Faribault, which focuses on reducing veteran suicide, noted that suicide hotlines have seen a massive increase in calls during the pandemic. Close to 20 veterans commit suicide each day, though a November report from the Department of Veterans Affairs found no clear evidence that COVID has contributed to a rise in veteran suicides.
Significant assistance
Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Legion members and local organizations like Beyond the Yellow Ribbon have done what they can, providing help with everything from basic home repairs to helping moving. Lee added that significant assistance has been provided in collaboration with service agencies focused on helping veterans and non-veterans alike.
Tashia Klassen of the American Legion Post 77 in Owatonna noted that Legion-affiliated groups have continued to be involved with funerals and other local ceremonies. The Legion board has resumed meeting too, but there are certain events that still can't be held because of the pandemic and might not for the foreseeable future.
Legions themselves has been put in a difficult position because of a financial loss from the bar and restaurant areas, which traditionally provide the dollars needed to keep the lights on and cover other fixed expenses.
While area Legions weren't eligible for the kinds of state and federal grants that boosted many businesses, they did receive assistance from the federal Paycheck Protection Program as well as grant programs distributed by local governments, which often provided more flexibility.
Klassen said that things are improving on a weekly basis. A major part of that has been generous donations from the Sons of the Legion which has made several major contributions including a plexiglass area around the bar area that helps to ensure food is served safely.