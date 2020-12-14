Every day at the Salvation Army Store in Owatonna, Store Manager Victoria Edwards mans the phone that just won’t stop ringing.
“We are getting a lot of requests that are first-time requests,” Edwards said. “The first thing they always say is, ‘I have never done this before, can you walk me through what I’m supposed to do to get help?’”
Edwards said those conversations continue to weigh heavy on her soul, bringing the occasional tear to her eyes, but that she quickly has to shake it off and begin the process with those in need throughout Steele County. Sometimes they need help paying their utility bills, other times they have paid their bills and now cannot afford groceries, but every time Edwards said the need – especially around the holiday season – is apparent and immediate.
Requests for the Salvation Army’s assistance are up nationwide.
“I would say just here in Steele County, we are up about 80%,” Edwards said.
Though the help requests are increasing at an astronomical rate, Edwards said she worries about the ones who are choosing not to call and ask for help. While many may be too proud, Edwards said the need is tremendous and not about to go away.
“You have people that had a full time job and then their business had to close,” Edwards said, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns of restaurants, gyms, and other small businesses. Due to the continuing increase, Edwards said now it is more important than ever for people to consider donating to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.
On the flip side, however, COVID-19 is impacting the Red Kettle Campaign, specifically on how the Salvation Army is able to find and secure volunteers to ring the bells alongside the kettles.
“We anticipated as an organization that there would be a higher need as we recognized this was a tough year primarily due to COVID-19 concerns,” said Tim Kuelbs, the Salvation Army field representative for southeastern Minnesota, which encompasses both Steele and Rice counties. “With that out there, there were expectations that our kettles wouldn’t be well staffed, and there we wouldn’t be getting the donations we needed.”
Edwards said she believes COVID-19 has impacted their ability to secure bell ringers, adding for a good portion of the year they were unaware if they were even going to be able to have bell ringers at all depending on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and how they could possibly change as the time for the annual campaign drew near. Edwards said the Steele County Salvation Army elected to set a fundraising goal of $60,000.
“It was hard to try to set a goal just not knowing what kind of restriction we were going to be on,” Edwards said, noting it is a rule for all bell ringers to wear a mask. “Honestly we are just praying for the best.”
Jim Dale, co-coordinator for the Red Kettle Campaign in Rice County, said they did set a goal of $50,000 for this year knowing how much of a need there would be, but that COVID-19 has impacted their ability to find volunteers as well.
“The COVID virus has definitely had its effect on our volunteers,” Dale said. “I think people are a little reluctant to go outside their homes and particularly to meet with the public – even though they have masks on and we ask them to be six feet apart. There is this general fear with some of our older folks in our community, and rightly so as they should be protecting themselves as much as possible.”
Though there has been disinclination from some people when it comes to ringing bells, both Dale and Edwards said they have managed to keep their kettles relatively well staffed up until this point. While a kettle may sit empty from time to time in Steele County, Edwards said she has felt lucky to have ringers throughout most of the campaign Mondays through Saturdays. In Rice County, where the kettles are only out on Fridays and Saturdays and are pulled if there isn’t someone to ring the bell, Dale said they have surprisingly had a new group of volunteers that have allowed them to keep the bells ringing.
“It just so happens that the [Northfield] National Honors Society and their perspective inductees have been looking to fill their 20 hours of community service requirements – so they have been coming out and ringing the bells,” Dale said. “Lots of high school kids have been volunteering to come ring the bell, some of them are doing their full 20 hours, which is 10 whole shifts, with us.”
Dale said they have also had church youth groups come out to ring and this coming weekend will have 4-H’ers manning the kettles in Lonsdale throughout all the shifts. Edwards said they have seen teenagers step up and ring the bell in Steele County, as well, and that both her and Dale agree that it’s important to teach youth about volunteering and charitable giving.
“They’re studying at home and they need a chance to get out, plus it’s great fun to see three high school students ringing the bell together,” Dale said. “When you get that going and you see young, fresh faces ringing the bell and wishing you a Merry Christmas, the public really enjoys that. And these kids are finding that people are thanking them just for being there and doing this, so it’s a big plus on all sides.”
Other groups in the area have been doing what they can to help fill the open slots at the kettles. In Steele County, the Knights of Columbus and the Exchange Clubs have been doing their annual volunteering with the campaign. In Faribault alone, Dale said the Lions Club as well as an entire apartment complex have rallied together to make sure the bells are being rung.
“People are just banding together and joining forces,” Dale said. “This is all a part of building our communities as a stronger agent for us in terms of where we are living and what we are doing.”
The Red Kettle Campaign will end on Christmas Eve, and it is those last four days from Dec. 21-24 that both Dale and Edwards are concerned about finding people to ring the bells. Looking at the schedule now, both leaders are seeing mostly empty slots that week, but both encourage the public to considering being a part of something bigger than themselves this Christmas season.
“Please volunteer and please, please, please donate,” Edwards said. “The need this year is just tremendous.”