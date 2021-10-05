One of the area’s fall traditions, the Studio ARTour is back for its 17th year, taking place Friday through Sunday at locations in Faribault, Farmington and Northfield.
Admission for the Studio ARTour is free and the hours are 4-8 p.m. Friday (some studios only), with all studios scheduled to be open Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.).
This year’s tour will feature 36 local artists showing their work at 17 studios. Due to safety concerns about COVID, visitors will be requested to wear masks at all of the tour locations.
The range of work offered in the tour includes weaving, glass, jewelry/gemstones, clay, carving, welding, photography and painting. The tour offers visitors a chance to meet the artists, ask questions about their work and see the studios in which they create their art.
The tour was started 17 years ago by a group of local artists led by Judy Saye Willis, who is taking part in this year’s tour at Sunset Studios in Northfield.
“Judy and some of her friends decided it would be a good idea to have a place and time each year in this area to have a tour,” 2021 Studio ARTour organizer Tami Resler said. “There were other art tours but this area really didn’t have one. She saw a need, jumped in and filled it.
“We really have a rich group of artists in this area, and (before the Studio ARTour) they didn’t have a good venue for everybody to be showcased at the same time. The tour allows for people to get to know artists and see where they work … and to see a lot of different artists at the same time.”
Resler, who will exhibit her ceramics work at the Bachrach Building in Faribault during the tour, believes the success of the event is driven by the focus on quality art created by the participating artists and the large number of art supporters in the area.
“The artists are representing themselves, so there are not any retailers or anything like that who are participating,” Resler said. “”So, I think there is a lot of pride that goes into their work and the artists are always putting their best foot forward. Also, I think we have a lot of art supporters in this area, who really appreciate the opportunity to get out and see all of these artists and their work.”
Resler previously worked at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault before devoting herself full-time to her home-based pottery business. In 2021-22, Resler also works as a pottery/sculpture instructor at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School. Her involvement with the 2021 event helps provide an important resource to artists.
“It is important that people are able to see your work and be able to touch it,” Resler said. “When they get an opportunity to talk to you, and you can tell them about the work and you can show them the progression of pieces and they can actually hold the piece, I think it heightens the educational component for people, and therefore their appreciation for it.”
“As an artist, what I get out of it (the Studio ARTour) is that I get somebody who is interested in the work and I also get to meet some really awesome people.”
Northfield artist Annie Larson will also participate in the Studio ARTour in 2021. She will be part of the tour stop at Eureka Pots in Farmington.
“I have always been a maker of things. I grew up in that kind of house. I have been making jewelry since college and although I started out being self-taught, I have since taken quite a few classes on specific techniques like lamp working, silversmithing and bead weaving,” Larson said. “We have such great opportunities with the Northfield Arts Guild to learn all kinds of new things and we have an amazing community of artists that share and collaborate. We are really lucky to live here and have access to great art and music and still have the charm of a small town.”
Larson’s work features jewelry and ornaments, and many of her creations include repurposed items from her grandmother’s and mother’s old jewelry collections along with other found treasures. She also likes to incorporate a Scandinavian flavor to her work.
“I have also been researching my Norwegian ancestry over the past few years, which has led me to make earrings and necklaces inspired by Viking shields,” Larson said. “I have also taken a few Norwegian sweater knitting patterns and modified them to make beaded earrings.”
Much like Resler, the tour provides Larson with an opportunity to showcase her work each year.
“The tour is the best of both worlds for the artist and the community. Artists don't have to haul their work to an art fair and the customers get to see where the art is made, especially if you are into pottery or painting or other art that requires a larger space or specific equipment,” Larson said.
Folk arts
On the topic of Nordic inspired creations, mother Donna Johnson and daughter Lyn Rein will be part of the tour at their Modnordicarts studio in Faribault this year. The pair specialize in the Scandinavian art of rosemaling, which is a decorative style of folk painting particularly popular in Norway.
The pair’s work is inspired in part by Johnson’s mother Bernice Verdugt, who was a self-taught rosemaler at her home in central South Dakota.
“I think she just picked it up,” Johnson said of her mother’s introduction to rosemaling. “She didn’t really have formal training, because back then in the middle of South Dakota there really wasn’t any classes to take.”
As a hobby, Johnson took art classes at the Faribault Art Center in the early 1980s while her children were growing up. She also became involved with rosemaling and worked with local rosemalers Pat Caron and Eleanor Johnson.
Rein got into the world of rosemaling when she took a course taught by Patti Goke, while living in St. Cloud, Minn. She also took pottery courses in St. Cloud and later continued to take art courses after a move to Maryland. Rein later returned with her family to her hometown of Faribault and the began painting with her mother.
The pair have since averaged about three rosemaling workshops per year, including many from noted local rosemaler Ken Magnuson of Zumbrota.
Johnson’s work is strictly painting, while Rein paints and also creates ceramics and pottery work with a rosemaling theme.
“The designs I use on my ceramics are informed by the Norwegian motifs in the rosemaling. Sometimes I paint on a design and sometimes I carve it into the piece,” Rein said.
A unique feature of her work includes Norwegian sayings with an English translation incorporated into her pottery pieces. The pair will exhibit their work in their home studio at 608 Division St. E in Faribault. The studio was designed by Rein and constructed with help from her father and other neighbors.
“We have met great people on the art tour,” Rein said. “People, who honestly appreciate Norwegian art. The tour really allows more people to find out about what we do.”