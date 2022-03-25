After 57 years of operating out of 115 Fifth St. W., the Northfield News is looking for a new home.
On March 22, the Northfield City Council approved, by a 6-0 vote, the acquisition of two downtown properties, the Northfield News building, as well as 411 Water St., the Ameriprise building.
The city, backed by the council, intends to redevelop the existing liquor store site to include a new Northfield Liquor Store that would facilitate a mixed-use, multi-story project serving other complementary private and public uses.
Randy Rickman, Adams Publishing Group's Regional President of Southern Minnesota, said he wants to assure the community, "We're not leaving; we're simply relocating to a smaller office."
Rickman said the Northfield News building had frankly been too big for many years.
"We need an office that fits us," he said. "We're currently assessing available commercial spaces in and around downtown Northfield."
The purchase price for the Northfield News building was $1.2 million and $900,000 for the Ameriprise building.
City Administrator Ben Martig said the property acquisitions provide an opportunity to establish an attractive, expanded gateway into downtown that capitalizes on the location adjacent to the historic district, while running along the riverfront.
“Our community changes and evolves with the passage of time; so too do our buildings and places,” said Mayor Rhonda Pownell. “As this strategic redevelopment project moves forward, we must continue to explore how we may best meet goals to honor our heritage and enhance our buildings and places creating an even more vibrant, thriving community.”
The Northfield Municipal Liquor Store has been in business since 1948, and its profits directly support other public services and projects.
“There have been talks about either remodeling or building a new liquor store for the better part of 20 years now,” said Northfield Liquor Operations Manager Brian Whitt. “We’re excited to be part of a redevelopment in beautiful downtown Northfield.”
This project meets a number of strategic priorities of the city’s strategic plan, including economic vitality, quality facilities and service excellence. This includes maximizing redevelopment opportunities in the urban edge that encourages a more integrated relationship between the downtown and the river.
In addition, prior city councils had identified four primary goals of the Northfield Liquor Store: (1) control the sale of alcohol, (2) provide revenue to supplement traditional tax and fee revenues, (3) provide an economic stimulus to the Central Business District and (4) provide a convenient location for residents
“Purchase of this property allows opportunities for Northfield to deliver a legacy project for this unique place,” said Martig. Over the next few months, the city will create a project page on its website to track progress and share updates.
The Northfield News will continue to update the community on its move.