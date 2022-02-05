Northfield Middle School orchestra teacher Heather Olivier was selected as the district’s teacher of the year for 2021-22. She is a finalist for the 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. (Photo courtesy of Northfield Public Schools)
Northfield Public School teacher Heather Olivier is one of 77 teachers across the state nominated for the 2022 Techer of the Year.
The 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be chosen from a field of 77 candidates. These candidates have accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor.
This year’s program will name the 58th Minnesota Teacher of the Year. The program celebrates the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.
An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will read candidates’ portfolios over the next few weeks and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists. In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists. Because of safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheduled Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet, set for May 1 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre, could be postponed.
Organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, SMART Technologies and United Educators Credit Union.