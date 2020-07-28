Business and public officials on Tuesday broke ground on a new Premier Bank Northfield location in front of Fairfield Inn and Suites — a move they say will enhance the bank and overall community.
The 3,800-square-foot facility, slated for the northwest intersection of Second Street West and Minnesota Highway 3, is much larger than the 1,800 square feet of main floor space at the old site.
Right now, Premier Bank is operating at a temporary site at 118 N. Water St.
Construction is slated to begin within the next few weeks and be completed by the end of this year.
Premier Bank Minnesota President/CEO Casey O. Regan said the bank will retain all staff and could experience growth at the new site based on its prominent location within the community. His hope is that the high traffic counts on Hwy. 3 will result in more customers being directed to Premier Bank. To Regan, the development will enhance customer convenience by allowing their clients to access banking services in the new, "state-of-the-art" facility. The building is expected to incorporate architecture elements used at Carleton and St. Olaf colleges.
“We think a financial services use for this gateway is great,” Regan said.
Premier Bank offers cash management options, including credit and debit card services, merchant processing, payroll services and wire transfers. Other services include an after-hours depository, check printing, mobile banking and mobile deposit, bill pay, online banking, text alerts and other services.
The move is taking place as construction continues on the Fifth Street Lofts project. Two of the project properties used for the 79-unit, market rate development had been owned by Premier Bank.
The Northfield City Council issued a conditional use permit for the project last September.
Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Lisa Peterson and Mayor Rhonda Pownell offered supportive comments for the project following the groundbreaking.
Pownell noted the area near the Second Street/Hwy. 3 intersection has been vacant for years, adding she appreciated the collaboration between the organizations working in developing Fifth Street Lofts and Premier Bank to ensure the move took place. She predicted the project, based on the new bank’s location, will benefit the bank and the community by bringing a prominent business to a well-used area.
Premier Bank has been in Northfield since October 1990. Chartered in 1974 as Maplewood State Bank in a temporary facility, the first branch office was established in 1989. The following year, the bank acquired eight former Midwest Federal Savings offices in Northfield, Roseville, Farmington, Faribault, Owatonna and three Rochester locations.