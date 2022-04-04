Walking into Fiber Space Makers Studio is like entering another world of pure creation.
Five different kinds of looms, spindles and spinning wheels fill the center space next to comfortable chairs, a work table and high stools. A quilt hangs on one wall, a weaving fills another and a poster defining various sheep breeds is tacked to the back wall. A matching set of Turkish rugs decorate the wood floor.
Natural light warms the high ceilinged center room from high horizontal windows. The aroma of freshly brewed coffee lingers in the air. Quiet conversations punctuate the soft sounds made from knitting needles, card weaving and the circular sock machine.
A warm and welcoming place for sharing and learning.
"Eleanor is our master weaver," said Margie Scott, who was sitting across the table from Coolidge. "She taught many of us how use the floor looms."
Coolidge, who said she's been weaving for more than half a century, said she learned "from a very good teacher whose name I can't remember now" while taking a class in Richmond, Calif.
Thanks to support from her husband who made her a Macomber Loom, Coolidge said she's been able to continue her love of weaving by teaching others new skills.
Coolidge and Virginia Lorang are considered the co-founders of Fiber Space. Lorang, who blogs about fiber arts for the website and creates content for the Facebook page, said the community studio concept took shape after many conservations among spinners at Northfield Yarn, a yarn shop in downtown Northfield.
"We would bring our own spinning wheels down to the Northfield Yarn store once each month," said Lorang. "The group had an instant bond over our mutual love of the fiber arts. We wanted more. More space to gather and store our equipment. More time to share our interests and learn from each other."
The dream became reality when Coolidge discovered an available space for the studio at 801 Division Street.
"Martha Larson, who owns this building, gave us a good deal," said Lorang.
Larson, who had purchased the building as a music studio in 2016, explained the fiber artists approached her about renting the middle space so she offered them a trial rate until the fledgling group could maintain a stable membership.
Now, the colorfully painted bungalow-style building —once a dry cleaners, then a lamp shop and later a sewing machine repair shop — has become an arts collaborative.
"We've found that we all work well together," said Larson, which is fortunate since all three adjacent studios share one restroom.
Some days there might be violin, guitar or piano practice on one side and children crying or laughing during a photographic session on the other side.
"It is just a magical place to see art happen," said Larson. "When I stop by I marvel at the artistry of all the crafts happening. Their fiber art is beautiful, delicate and intricate."
Larson said her nine-year old daughter tried knitting with the members one day. "She was sitting in the circle of women women and I felt such joy seeing her bond with women of other generations," Larson said.
With five or six original members signed up, Fiber Space Makers Studio opened in the fall of 2019. Then COVID-19 forced the fiber artists into meeting online for Zoom sessions.
Today, the studio has 12 members who range in age from Coolidge's 19-year old granddaughter to the majority who are a few generations older. Currently, all the members are women, but membership is open to all. Lorang said because Fiber Space is a not-for-profit organization, the membership fees help to offset the rent expense, their only cost.
The only requirement, besides the membership fee of $40 per month to pay as you go, $200 for six months, and $400 for the full year, is that you share a passion for fiber arts with others.
Membership benefits include using the studio 24 hours a day, constantly sharing ideas and inspiring each other to try new techniques, expanding their skills, having access to equipment for weaving and spinning, and storage space for works in-progress.
On a recent sunny but chilly Sunday afternoon in late March, six members gathered inside the middle studio at 801 Division Street to work on various projects.
Karyl Brabbit sat behind a loom, Virgina Lorang worked next to Brabbit on another loom, Sue Benson sat across from them explaining warps and wefts, while Margie Scott and Eleanor Coolidge worked at the table and Marilyn Danks sat in a comfy chair knitting.
All the artists, while focused on creating new fiber works, were exactly where they wanted to be.