What Northfield Public Library Director Natalie Draper enjoys most about her role intertwines with the community she now serves.
Draper started in her position Feb. 1 and leads a staff of approximately two-dozen full- and part-time employees all while implementing strategic plans, developing strategic direction with the city’s Arts and Culture Commission and area artists and reaching out to the public.
Six weeks in, Draper senses the connection she desires between the library and Northfield’s public arts programming. As director, she also utilizes the 1% of arts funding, used to fund public arts projects within city limits.
Draper views public art, if done properly, to have a community-wide impact. She sees that impact for Millennium Park in Chicago, a gathering space shown to reduce crime in the immediate area. Draper is interested in installing interactive public art in Northfield and implementing a mural assistance program to foster its development.
“Public art really has the power to bring people together into spaces,” she said. “I think it gives a lot of sense of place and pride into the community. The possibilities with public art are literally limitless."
One of the other major components of Draper’s position is establishing the long-term vision of Northfield Public Library. To do so, she plans to work with the Library Board and community focus groups and reach out to seniors and Latinx communities.
“For being a small town, it doesn’t feel small,” Draper said of Northfield. “It feels very open to creative ideas.”
“The position itself was very appealing because it combined a really, really spectacular public library … but also being able to work with the public art program, because it’s kind of just starting,” she added.
Already, Northfield Public Library computers are being used to set up vaccine appointments and employment applications.
“The library is probably as big as it’s going to get in this building,” Draper said. “There are always space and technology needs that may present a challenge.”
The longtime Virginia-based public library official was selected to replace retired Director Teresa Jensen after a national search. Draper also prepares, submits and manages annual budgets and capital improvement requests, and is tasked with fostering staff growth and overseeing other responsibilities. Draper said some of the best moments she’s had during her library career have come through her work with the community in varying ways.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s my dream job. We have a really, really fantastic team here, wonderful staff, and I love working with them. The community has really welcomed me with open arms.”
Draper said the Public Library’s continuing presence during the pandemic, including the addition of home delivery and expanding access to e-programming, e-books and other items. shows NPL can adjust to even the most adverse situations while tending to the community’s needs.
“I think people think of us as being kind of staid institutions that don’t really change a lot, but I think what we’ve seen with 2020 is their ability to pivot very quickly and meet the community’s needs,” she said.