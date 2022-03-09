To what extent should the history of hate be preserved?
That was only one of a myriad of questions facing St. Olaf College art historians and theologians behind the collaborative spring programming of Lutheran pastor Heidi Neumark’s visit to campus and the art exhibit featuring Nazi propaganda posters from World War II.
“What do we do with the awful,” asked Deanna Thompson, director of the Lutheran Center for Faith, Values, and Community at St. Olaf College.
Hidden Inheritance
“It’s exciting to come back to St. Olaf,” said Rev. Heidi Neumark, a pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church of Manhattan, in New York City.
Also an acclaimed author, Neumark’s March 15 visit to Northfield will include a morning lecture and an evening panel discussion.
Neumark will discuss her second book, “Hidden Inheritance: Family Secrets, Memory and Faith” which was designated as the spring All-Community Read book by the college.
Her book details the discovery of her Jewish roots and the story of her grandfather, who died at the Terezin concentration camp in the Czech Republic.
Neumark explained in a phone interview last week from New York that her journey of family genealogy and identity was long, twisted and required a lot of patience, persistence and luck.
“I hadn’t a clue that my family was Jewish,” she said.
Thanks to some travel grants, Neumark said she was able to do some more digging on visits to Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland. By serendipitous circumstance, she was able to learn through elderly family members that some of her ancestors were rabbis from a prominent Jewish family.
She learned that the Nazis painstakingly traced the heritage of people in the war-torn region in the 1940s to determine which citizens were Jewish. Neumark said she was able to find her family name on the manifest of a ship headed to the United States.
“On the ship’s manifest the line stating race said Hebrew,” she said.
Asked how she felt when learned of her true family heritage, the Lutheran pastor said she felt honored to be able to share her ancestors’ story with others.
“These topics of manipulated truth, violence, injustice, and racism are so relevant today in light of what is going on around the world,” she said. “I want people today to hear the stories and be aware of the horrors Nazi Germany imposed on real people and how they triumphed against the evil.”
Neumark’s first book chronicled how her experiences in congregational and community ministry in the Bronx led to a highly acclaimed book, “Breathing Space: A Spiritual Journey in the South Bronx” (Beacon Press).
Neumark said she’s looking forward to meeting Steve Hunegs, Jane Becker Nelson and Deanna Thompson in person. “We’ve only met as a group during phone conversations,” she said.
Expressing Judaism
Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas (JCRC), said in a phone interview last week that Neumark’s visit would prompt important discussions about theology, history, cultural currents and artistic interpretations.
“Heidi’s story works hard to honor the memory of her family within the Jewish framework of how they perished in the Holocaust,” Hunegs said. “As a Lutheran pastor, her book brings out her faith and hope for the future through what she’s learned about her past and its legacy.”
Hunegs said he hoped students attending the lecture and/or panel discussion would recognize the multiple crosscurrents with Neumark’s personal journey of discovering her Jewish roots as a Lutheran pastor.
“I hope students gleen the importance of civility and open-mindedness,” he said. “I hope they understand how wonderful having difficult conversations about different approaches to life can be.”
Identity shift
The Lutheran Center’s Thompson said she was curious about how Neumark accepted her discovery of a shifted religious identity.
“As a Lutheran pastor, a Christian, who discovers and thoughtfully reflects upon and honors her Jewish family members, I wonder who is she now,” Thompson said. “Her image of herself has been broken apart, just like the dismembered pieces of posters used in the exhibit.”
The Making Known exhibit
The Tetlie Collection consists of 147 World War II propaganda posters that are large sheets of paper with images and text that were affixed to the sides of buildings across Nazi-occupied France, Belgium and Luxembourg.
But how did the posters come to St. Olaf’s Northfield campus?
Duncan Emrich was a historian and former intelligence officer, who had been sent to Europe by the Eisenhower administration. He had been tasked with collecting as many traces of the Nazi propaganda campaign as he could find.
The posters Emrich found were exhibited in Washington, D.C. and New York then inadequately stored. Many years later, St. Olaf alumnus and art collector Richard Tetlie met Emrich through diplomatic connections, purchased the posters and later bequeathed the collection to St. Olaf.
Now, the posters are in the stewardship of the Flaten Art Museum.
Thompson said Benny Nemer’s artwork in “The Making Known” exhibit containing scraps of paper from the disintegrating posters addresses the idea of releasing the awful. “It’s like the violent messages inherent in the text and imagery of those old posters have broken apart,” she said. “As if the paper released the hate it had harbored through the decades by decaying like puzzle pieces.”
Becker Nelson said she agreed with that interpretation and called the exhibit “demanding.”
“Benny Nemer was here seven days installing the exhibit with students close by,” she explained. The choral collaboration for the audio guide took place over Zoom with Benny in Paris and the Chamber Singers in Boe Chapel. The singers vocalized letters about the exhibit and some actual text from the posters.
Becker Nelson said there were so many ideas in Neumark’s book that resonated with her as she worked with artist Nemer on curating the exhibit.
“We wanted to be careful about re-traumatizing anyone through those hateful posters,” she said. “We’re an art museum not a Holocaust museum.”
With a sigh she added, “At least we’re in it together, to learn about the burdens of history.”