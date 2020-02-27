Northfield Hospital + Clinics is ready if COVID-19 comes to our community.
As the coronavirus spreads in regions around the world, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization are helping organizations and individuals prepare for illness in the U.S.
The risk of getting sick in Minnesota from COVID-19 is low. There are 59 confirmed cases and no fatalities in the U.S. and none in Minnesota as of Wednesday, reports Johns Hopkins University, which tracks COVID-19 global data with frequent updates.
NH+C works in coordination with the CDC, Minnesota Department of Health and the Metro Hospital Compact and Metro Health and Medical Preparedness Coalition, monitoring all developments daily and preparing proactively.
NH+C’s screening process is based on CDC and MDH recommendations:
• All NH+C patients are screened at check-in for international travel and respiratory symptoms. This includes all clinics, Emergency Department, Surgery Center and diagnostic imaging. Visitors who arrive with a patient who has traveled are also screened.
• If a patient has traveled internationally and has respiratory symptoms — cough, fever, trouble breathing, rash, vomiting or diarrhea — the patient is placed in a private room. Staff dons personal protection equipment recommended by CDC when caring for patients with contagious conditions — gown, face shield, double gloves, hair covering and booties.
• NH+C staff research the region of travel to check on current medical conditions there, via CDC’s database that’s updated at least every other day.
• If it’s a region of concern, NH+C contacts MDH to report a traveler with symptoms.
• MDH guides NH+C on whether to test the patient, based on their area of travel and the current state of COVID-19 in that region.
The test for COVID-19 is a nasal and oral swab. Results take 72 hours or more. During the wait time, most patients can go home if they have a private bedroom and bathroom, and someone to bring meals so the patient is isolated and not exposed to others, at home or in public. Patients who can’t arrange a private room and meals may need to be hospitalized to keep them isolated.
For patients who test positive, most can recuperate at home in isolation. Those who can’t be isolated — or have severe symptoms — may need to be hospitalized.
How can you stay healthy? Take the same steps you do to prevent the flu: Wash your hands, cover your cough, stay home if you’re sick.
• Wash your hands with soap and water if visibly dirty, or after use of the bathroom.
• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer for times when your hands are not visibly dirty.
• Cover your cough with your sleeve or tissue.
• Disinfect surfaces that may be exposed.
• If you’re sick, stay home. It is important not to go to work or school if you are sick.
If you have traveled and are now ill, call your medical provider’s office and tell them the details of your travel and illness before coming to the clinic or Emergency Department.
If you’re planning to travel, check the CDC’s Travelers’ Health site for specific recommendations on your destination.
Keep up on COVID-19 news and prevention: www.cdc.gov/.