Northfield Public Schools officials are beginning to combat the persistent shortage of outside funding by reducing the number of district instructional coaches from six to three.
The change merges the director of teaching and learning position with the director of assessment services into a combined director of instructional services leadership role. According to the district, the move nets nearly $149,500 in total savings annually.
Reducing the number of instructional coaching positions from six to three is estimated to save the district another $329,843.
Under the changes, the hours for the current administrative assistant for the Teaching and Learning Department would increase starting this summer, costing the district $17,734.
Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann said the re-organization is needed to maintain class sizes. The instructional coaches will not lose their jobs and will be reassigned within the district.
"The slowing of expenses will assist in pre-empting more substantial budget reductions," according to documents provided to the board. "By restructuring the district's Teaching and Learning Department, we can continue to support the ongoing need for district-level support for our schools while maintaining financial stability.”
Instructional coaches support teachers in subject areas such as reading and/or mathematics.
According to the district, the changes will provide the proper curriculum alignment. The positions will be limited to a four-year term, which is meant to create opportunities for more district teachers to obtain leadership experience.
“The restructuring will reduce the services that elementary schools have received from the current group of capable, academic-focused instructional coaches,” the district stated in a report. “The streamlined positions will provide academic and pedagogical coaching for teachers from preschool through 12th grade while also supporting elementary schools as a building assessment coordinator.”
The change comes after the district’s director of teaching and learning, Mary Grace Hanson, announced her intent to retire at the end of the school year.
In the report, the district noted that the cuts come as it faces funding shortfalls brought on by the state's failure to ensure education funding keeps pace with inflation.
To fill in the ongoing funding gap and help maintain programming, Northfield School District voters in the last couple years approved an increase in the local operating levy.
“While the district projects ending the 2019-20 school year with a fund balance of 17.2% of total expenditures, action is required to solidify our financial situation for the future and maintain our district goal of a 16% fund balance,” the district stated.
School Board member Ellen Iverson said she understands why the reduction is needed.
"It makes a lot of sense," she said.